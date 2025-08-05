Bolt, a leading ride-hailing platform in Africa, announced that its top 50 drivers in Nigeria earned an average of ₦9.6 million ($6,300) in the first half of 2025. This figure, which includes gross trip revenue and bonuses, is 26% higher than the ₦7.6 million ($4,996) average reported by rival inDrive for its top 50 drivers during the same period.

This marks the first time both platforms have publicly disclosed driver earnings, underscoring intensifying competition in Nigeria’s ride-hailing market, projected to reach $380 million by 2028. Bolt top drivers earn ₦1.6 million ($1,050) per month, while inDrive top drivers earn ₦1.2 million ($787).

Urbanisation, increased smartphone penetration, and inadequate public transport continue to fuel demand. InDrive’s spokesperson, Oladimeji Timothy, noted that the platform’s driver payouts rose by 39.65% compared to the previous year, stating, “As inflation rises and job opportunities remain scarce, platforms like inDrive provide essential livelihoods for thousands across Nigeria.”

Despite these record-high earnings, driver discontent is growing. Strikes over escalating fuel costs, perceived unfair commissions, and insufficient platform support have surged in 2025. In May, app-based drivers in Lagos staged industrial action, threatening to abandon Bolt, Uber, and inDrive unless demands for lower commissions and fairer conditions were met.

The Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria (AUATON) has accused ride-hailing giants of implementing fare cuts and pricing strategies that exacerbate drivers’ struggles with volatile fuel prices and rising maintenance costs.

In response, regulatory scrutiny is intensifying. On June 17, the Lagos State House of Assembly summoned major operators—including Bolt, Uber, inDrive, and Rida—for hearings on labour practice violations, mandating detailed audits of driver contracts and earnings.

While they await court intervention, drivers have found means to maximise their earnings. Drivers are increasingly “multi-homing,” switching between apps to secure better deals.

inDrive’s lower commissions and fare-negotiation model have gained traction among drivers and riders grappling with Nigeria’s cost-of-living crisis.

Bolt, an early market entrant alongside Uber, has countered by offering bonuses, including fuel subsidies, rewards, and, more recently, by Bolt, lower commissions for high-performing drivers, and a crackdown on offline trips.

To protect its network of users, Bolt also trialled a fare-negotiation tool in late which was popularised by Indrive.

The pilot was discontinued to the dismay of some drivers. “Negotiation gives us more control, like we’re finally being heard,” said a Lagos-based Bolt driver, who expressed regret over the pilot’s termination.

Ride-hailing platforms face dual pressures: keeping rides affordable for riders and profitable for drivers. Surging fuel and spare part prices, regulatory ambiguity, and eroding platform trust have pushed some drivers and riders towards off-platform.

There is no clear sign that this pressure will abate as the gig economy and ride-hailing sector continue to reshape mobility. Despite these challenges, there is a silver lining. In a country where less than 1% of workers earn ₦1 million ($656) monthly, platforms like Bolt, where top drivers up to ₦1.6 million ($1,050) will always be in demand.

