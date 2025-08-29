👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Bosun Tijani appears on TIME

TGIF! ☀️

We effectively came to flex on here, pointing out that we’ve now correctly predicted Egypt’s rate decisions twice in a row—but hey, who’s counting? 👀

Yesterday, Egypt’s Central Bank cut key rates by 200 basis points across lending, deposit, main operation, and discount rates, after previously keeping them steady in July. Egypt’s monetary policy might now be matching its economic reality. Next decision? We expect more cuts if inflation continues to ease.

In today’s dispatch, we talk about Nigeria’s tech minister, Bosun Tijani, featured alongside other AI innovators in Africa on TIME’s list, much ado about telecom infrastructure vandalism, and South Africa’s BankservAfrica getting closer to receiving approval, to lead you into the weekend.

Let’s dive in.

Telecoms Nigerian telecom operators want the government to get tougher on vandals Image Source: Google Here’s why: The rampant cases of vandalism on telecom infrastructure. Operators say these acts undermine billions of naira in investments and slow down connectivity. The fibre is protected: Yes, it is. In June 2024, Nigeria signed the Designation and Protection of Critical National Information Infrastructure Order (CNII), making the protection of telecom infrastructure a matter of national security. Under this law, wilful damage to telecom infrastructure is punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment. However, despite the numerous headlines of arrests made, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) still reports that Nigeria records an average of 1,100 fibre cuts weekly. Telecom operators argue that weak enforcement is emboldening vandals, who hold cables hostage until they are paid a ransom. They urge the government to strengthen both penalties and accountability mechanisms to discourage future vandals. Why should you care? Fibre vandalism drives up the cost of data. Each repair adds to operators’ expenses, which they pass on to consumers. It also slows down network expansion and causes frequent connectivity issues, resulting in higher costs for unreliable service. The bottom line: Staying online is vital for Nigeria’s economy, but if vandalism persists, the country’s digital future could be defined by higher costs, weaker coverage, and constant disruptions.

Banking South Africa’s Competition Commission clears acquisition of BankservAfrica Image Source: TCS The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) got some good news today: regulators have unconditionally approved its proposed acquisition of BankservAfrica, a critical payment clearing house in the country. Catch up: BankservAfrica is an important player in South Africa’s financial system: it makes interbank switching, clearing and settlement possible. The SARB, the country’s central bank, announced its acquisition plan in November 2024 as part of a strategy to create a national payments utility. The payment clearing house was owned by South Africa’s major commercial banks, including Absa, Nedbank, FirstRand, and Standard Bank. State of play: The Competition Commission found no competition concerns or public interest issues with the deal. BankservAfrica manages critical infrastructure through systems enabling interbank switching, clearing and settlement. With the acquisition, SARB can transition the company to a national payments utility focused on serving the entire South African economy. SARB will rely on Payshap, a key digital offering of BankservAfrica that enables over 1 million daily real-time, low-value interbank payments. Zoom out: SARB’s acquisition aligns with its Vision 2025 to make South Africa’s payment system safer, more efficient and accessible by promoting competition, financial inclusion, and cost effectiveness. SARB wants to eliminate cash in South Africa and move to more secure digital payment methods. However, much like its peer Nigeria, cash is still king: 90% of transactions in South Africa are still cash-based, especially in the informal sectors. The challenge ahead for South Africa’s apex bank will be to execute an ambitious cashless policy that actually works for everyone.

