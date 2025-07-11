👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Safaricom scores a hat trick

Image Source: TechCabal

MultiChoice, South Africa’s pay-TV giant, now builds mobile games.

Yesterday, the company launched its first game, Shaka iLembe: Match Challenge, based on a South African series of the same name. This surprising venture has come at a time when MultiChoice is struggling to sustain user attention, or even justify the price of its pay-TV services amid inflationary markets where it operates.

By March 2025, MultiChoice’s revenue declined as subscribers, with squeezed wallets, began to prioritise other necessary expenses.

Why does it matter? MultiChoice’s gaming venture is following a bigger trend: streaming companies using their original stories to build new digital worlds and keep audiences hooked for the long term. Netflix, for example, now publishes more games than the maker of Candy Crush, King. MultiChoice could follow a similar playbook: it owns cherished African stories, has a considerable reach through DStv, GOtv, and Showmax, and can test whether mobile games can keep subscribers loyal to its broader offerings. It is starting small with Shaka iLembe, but it is looking to launch several new mobile games to boost opportunities for world-building and cross-platform engagement.

State of play: Shaka iLembe: The Match Challenge is now live on the MyDStv app in South Africa, with additional games planned. The timing shows how MultiChoice is pushing for fresher ways to retain users amid the increasingly tougher operating terrain in streaming. In Ghana, regulators have just ordered MultiChoice to slash DStv prices by 30% to reflect the cedi’s rise. Meanwhile, MultiChoice Kenya will raise DStv prices from August 1, but lower Showmax fees to attract streaming-first viewers.

The big picture: MultiChoice is transforming original TV hits into playable worlds and investing in games to help it compete, build customer loyalty, and stay relevant in the long run.