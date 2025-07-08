👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – MultiChoice, multistruggles

Image Source: MultiChoice

Someone needs to check on MultiChoice. The pay TV giant is going through it.

Imagine losing revenue and subscribers in one financial year, fighting tooth and nail against streaming giants, offering discounts to win back consumers, and still being forced to slash your prices by 30%. Madenning innit? That’s the fate of Multichoice Ghana.

Ghana’s Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation has ordered Multichoice to reduce its subscription costs by 30%.

Why? Over the past five months, the value of the Ghanaian Cedi increased by 30%. Yet, the prices of DStv subscriptions have not reflected the positive change. Let’s just say the Ministry was not too happy about that. Therefore, they called for a 30% price slash by Multichoice, to match the cedi’s appreciation and pass on such appreciation benefits to consumers.

The ministry noted that feedback from public consultations indicated widespread dissatisfaction among users with DStv’s content, which many described as outdated except for Premier League football. Additionally, users felt that the current pricing was not justified.

ICYMI: Before the directive was issued, Multichoice Kenya had already started offering promotional discounts, including free upgrades to subscription packages and reducing the price of DStv decoders from $16.25 to $8.56.

On the other side of Africa: MultiChoice just increased the prices of DSTV and GOTV subscription packages in Kenya due to the country’s operating environment. These new prices are to take effect by 1st August 2025. In contrast, Showmax prices were reduced to increase access to its streaming content. If you ask me, the company has accepted that streaming is the future, and it’s trying to gain as much ground (and as many screens) as it can.

None of this is happening in a vacuum. MultiChoice is dealing with regulatory pressure in many countries, fierce competition from global streamers, price-sensitive consumers, and even ongoing court battles. So yes, someone does need to check on MultiChoice, because Africa’s pay-TV giant is fighting for its future on every front.