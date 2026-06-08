👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – AfricInvest ships out of Centaures

Image Source: Tenor

AfricInvest Group, a pan-African investment platform, has begun its exit from SIPO Holding, the holding company controlling Groupe Centaures, an Ivorian logistics and transport group that it first backed in 2018, bringing an eight-year investment relationship closer to an end. The firm said it plans to fully exit by the end of 2026 after reaching an agreement with the company’s founding Delsuc family.

An exit after eight years: In 2018, AfricInvest invested €12.2 million ($14.2 million) into Centaures through its AfricInvest III fund to support the company’s growth plans.

Neither AfricInvest nor Centaures has disclosed the valuation, stake size, or exit terms. The only visible thread is a $16 million facility that Centaures secured from BluePeak Private Capital in June, part of which has already been used to partially buy out AfricInvest.

Exit season? Centaures is not AfricInvest’s only recent exit. In February, it exited Zambia’s Entrepreneurs Financial Centre following its acquisition by another financial institution. In June 2025, it exited AFG Holding, an Ivorian banking group it helped grow into a multi-country operation, and that same month its European affiliate exited Mathevon, a French industrial company, about eight years after investing.

AfricInvest is clearly rotating out of several older investment bets. Whether these exits are delivering the returns investors expected is another question entirely.