👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Loan sharks lose teeth

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani. Image source: NITDA Nigeria.

This week in Abuja, Nigeria’s Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani announced that Nigeria has now published 20 AI compute research papers in the last two years, part of its strategy to build capacity and position itself as an AI hub in Africa. Now, Nigeria is preparing its biggest AI push yet.

What’s new? Starting October 1, the federal government will fund 75 new research projects under a ₦75 million ($49,000) scheme managed by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA). The effort, unveiled this week at GITEX Nigeria in Lagos by Tijani, is aimed at researchers, startups, corporates, and the diaspora, to deepen the country’s role in digital innovation.

State of play: NITDA DG Kashifu Inuwa added that Nigeria is moving to build hyperscale data centres in partnership with Big Tech firms. He said the push is central to solving Nigeria’s lack of data sovereignty, since much of the country’s data now sits in servers outside its borders.

Between the lines: Nigeria is also betting on small language models tailored to its cultural context and languages. Inuwa, in a TechCabal interview in May, revealed that these models will make AI more practical and reflective of local realities, giving the country a competitive edge on the continent.

The big picture: All of this adds up to an ambitious playbook. Alongside government funding, AI innovation clusters are beginning to form, bringing together policy makers, universities, investors, Big Tech, local talent, and community networks. The thinking is that each of these groups has a role in scaling the ecosystem and making Nigeria a regional leader in AI.

The plans are big, but the test, as always, will be execution.