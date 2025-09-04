👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – OurPass, thou shall not pass

Image Source: Techcabal

OurPass once billed itself as a buzzy e-commerce startup that promised to change how Nigerians shopped online with one-click payments. Investors bought in, and the company raised $1 million, led by Tekedia Capital.

Three years later, after pivoting from e-commerce to business banking and then to personal banking, the startup has left a trail of unpaid salaries, stranded customer deposits, and even the arrest of an employee.

The problems began in June 2024 when a phishing scam drained ₦25 million ($16,260) from company accounts. Within a week, police arrested a senior employee on suspicion of involvement. His detention, described in internal emails as “traumatic and life-threatening,” ended without charges after investigators found no evidence linking him to the fraud.

By the end of 2024, layoffs hit the company hard, with staff leaving unpaid. Customers soon found themselves unable to access deposits. Complaints piled up on social media and in customer service channels, according to screenshots seen by TechCabal.

One pharmacy is owed ₦71 million ($46,200), while another customer has ₦23 million ($14,960) stuck in their account for more than six months.

In WhatsApp exchanges with customers, CEO Samuel Eze repeatedly blamed “technical issues” tied to a core banking migration. But he offered neither a clear timeline nor a resolution.

Our inside story of the company’s struggles drops by 9am today and you can read it here.