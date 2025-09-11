Morocco’s Jobzyn raises pre-seed led by Janngo Capital to scale AI-powered hiring across Africa

Jobzyn, a Moroccan startup that uses artificial intelligence to help companies screen, match, and hire talent faster, has raised an undisclosed pre-seed round led by Pan-African VC firm Janngo Capital, with participation from Digital Africa and other angel investors. The capital will enable Jobzyn to scale its product development and extend its reach into new markets across Africa, the Middle East, and North Africa (MENA) region.

Founded in 2023 by Simo Zizi and Abdelbassite Badou, Jobzyn helps recruiters cut through high volumes of unsuitable applications with automated candidate matching and soft-skill assessments before interviews are set. It also provides insights such as management vision, office culture, and video testimonials, helping job seekers make better career decisions. It also helps universities to track graduate outcomes and employment data through its Career Centre solution, which has already been adopted by leading local institutions.

Africa’s job market is growing younger and more competitive, but also harder to navigate: millions of applicants chase limited opportunities, leaving employers overwhelmed and job seekers in the dark. Jobzyn wants to cut through this inefficiency with AI, promising a fairer, faster, and more transparent recruitment process. Its platform is already used by international employers like Deloitte, PwC, and Glovo, as well as Moroccan corporates including Maroc Telecom and Inwi.

“With the support of Janngo Capital, we are accelerating our mission to make the job market more accessible, fair, and efficient across the entire continent,” Simo Zizi, CEO & Co-founder of Jobzyn, adds.

Janngo Capital, which announced the final closing of its second fund at $78 million in October 2024, said the investment advances its mandate to back startups that leverage technology to create broad, inclusive employment opportunities for young people and women across the continent..

“Entrepreneurship is one of the most powerful engines for creating decent economic opportunities at scale, and it lies at the heart of our mission, “ said Fatoumata Bâ, Founder and Executive Chair of Janngo Capital.

Janngo Capital added that its investment reflects Jobzyn’s strong traction and the urgent need for inclusive job creation on the continent. “Jobzyn addresses a crucial challenge of integrating women, who still represent only 20% of the formal workforce,” Bâ said.

The VC firm runs Africa’s largest gender-focused tech fund, investing over $5 million into startups that create job opportunities, particularly for women and youth across the continent.

