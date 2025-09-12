Morocco’s Nucleon Security raises $3.5m to scale Zero Trust AI across Africa

Nucleon Security, a Moroccan cybersecurity solutions provider, has raised €3 million ($3.5 million) in seed funding to expand across Africa and industrialise its “agentic AI” Zero Trust platform.

The round, led by NewFund Capital with participation from Orange Ventures, Madagascar-based Axian Group, LoftyInc Capital, and Morocco’s Caisse de Dépôt et de Gestion via the 212Founders program, underscores growing investor conviction in Africa’s cybersecurity opportunity.

With global cybercrime costs projected to reach $10.5 trillion by 2025, African businesses are vulnerable and underserved. With a chronic shortage of cybersecurity professionals (nearly 4 million unfilled roles globally, according to the World Bank), Nucleon Security is betting that automated, AI-driven defenses can bridge the talent gap and give enterprises across the continent a fighting chance.

Founded in 2019, Nucleon Security designs and deploys automated, intelligent, and operational cybersecurity solutions based on agentic AI. The company already supports over 100 clients across Africa, including organisations in Tunisia, Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Madagascar. The company says the new capital will fuel its international expansion while deepening R&D on its suite of Zero Trust solutions.

Nucleon’s platform covers the full defense cycle. Its Zero Trust endpoint detection and response (EDR) system blocks suspicious activity by default. A sovereign managed detection and response (MDR) service offers around-the-clock local monitoring. Malprob AI provides advanced malware analysis to identify new threats before they spread, while ScorX prioritizes alerts to help teams focus on critical risks.

“Our ambition is to make cybersecurity proactive and accessible to all, enabling companies to gain visibility, efficiency, and resilience through a holistic platform combining Zero Trust and agentic AI,” said Anas Chanaa, co-founder and CEO of Nucleon Security. “We welcome this funding round, which will also allow us to support a broader range of organizations of all sizes, giving them the means to protect themselves against increasingly sophisticated threats.”

With cybercrime surging and local institutions increasingly targeted, Nucleon’s timing may prove critical. If its model succeeds, the company could not only scale beyond Africa but also showcase how homegrown solutions can address one of the world’s fastest-rising risks.

