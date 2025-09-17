👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – MultiChoice begins Canal+ restructuring

Good morning. ☀️
Get ready for Moonshot 2025 🚀
At Moonshot 2025, we’re bringing together the builders, dreamers, and doers who are turning ideas into impact and scaling what’s next for Africa’s digital economy.
Picture this: 5,000 attendees, founders, creators, investors, policymakers, and industry leaders in one space, sharing playbooks, lessons, and finding collaborators who understand the grind of building. This isn’t just a conference; it’s a propeller. Whether you’re fine-tuning your startup, scaling your operations, or creating digital products that push culture forward, Moonshot is the place to gain the insights, connections, and energy to keep building.
Don’t just watch the future take shape, be a part of the force driving it
Let’s dive in.
Companies
Multichoice kicks off Canal+ restructuring
We have no crystal ball, but you likely had two reactions when you saw MultiChoice in today’s newsletter: ‘Did the pay-TV company finally reduce its DSTv prices?’ or ‘has it entered trouble with another regulator?’
Your thoughts are well…your thoughts. But MultiChoice is hogging the headlines again for the high-profile Canal+ takeover. On Tuesday, the company said it has started restructuring its businesses to accommodate the French media outfit operated by the Vivendi Group. The R55 billion ($3.17 billion) buyout, which has been a public spectacle since Canal+ first bought shares five years ago, is coming to an end.
Catch up: After Canal+ made a mandatory buyout offer to acquire 36.6% of the South African pay-TV company in 2024, it triggered a clause that gave the acquirer the right to make a takeover bid. It offered R125 ($7.21) per share to take over MultiChoice. Following approval of the deal, both companies have been scrambling to set up rules that allow Canal+ to own controlling stakes.
State of play: MultiChoice has since established a subsidiary, LicenceCo, which holds its broadcasting licences. It will reduce its controlling stake in LicenceCo to 20% to allow the deal to meet competition and foreign takeover requirements in South Africa.
Questions, questions: With this restructuring, where do consumers fit in? What changes for them? MultiChoice continues to oversee its operations, media content, and branding across platforms, according to CEO Calvo Mawela. The deal is unlikely to include a resource-sharing pact, so Canal+, one of France’s largest streamers, won’t merge its content into MultiChoice or vice versa.
We are edging closer to a monumental shakeup in Africa’s pay-TV market, with one of the continent’s biggest companies at the centre of it.
Banking
Tanzania’s biggest bank upgrades its core banking system to chase growth
Tanzania’s largest bank by assets, CRDB Bank, has replaced its old core banking system, the Fusion Banking Essence (FBE) by Finastra, with Temenos T24, the Swiss platform used by heavyweights such as KCB and Stanbic Bank. This migration happened in early September.
Why? CRDB wants to move beyond East Africa into Dubai, and you can’t really make that big move with outdated infrastructure. Not to mention keeping pace with regional competitors.
Core banking isn’t like upgrading a mobile app. It requires shifting millions of sensitive user records at a go. CRDB’s migration had the usual teething problems of service lags and balance mismatches. But they insist it was a critical move for efficiency.
What’s new? CRDB can now allow people to initiate transactions in English, Swahili, French, Kirundi, and Arabic. The new system also supports transactions in multiple currencies.
Why it matters. By jumping on Temenos T24, CRDB is signalling regional and global players that it is ready to play hardball. The upgrade gives the lender the backbone to chase diaspora money in Dubai and roll out products faster. With the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) nudging local banks to modernise their systems, other East African banks are likely to follow CRDB’s footsteps.
Companies
South Africa’s Naspers wants to make its shares 5 times cheaper for investors
Remember when Alphabet, the parent company of Google, did a 20-for-1 stock split on the NASDAQ in 2022? Did you buy its shares? Because Naspers, one of Africa’s largest technology conglomerates, is following suit.
When it comes to the stock market. Some may think it’s all just an expensive gamble with a bunch of imaginary numbers and prices for big players that make little sense. Naspers wants everyone to think differently.
State of play: It announced a 5-for-1 share split on the local bourse, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), which will be effective from October 6. A stock split means each existing share is divided into smaller units, so the price per share drops, but the overall value of your investment stays the same. Companies with pricey shares typically use stock splits to make them affordable for smaller investors.
By the close of market on Tuesday, Naspers’ shares were trading for R5,885.40 ($339) per unit; this means buying 100 shares costs nearly R600,000 ($34,500) before the split, among the highest prices on the JSE and locking out smaller investors. With this new split, the R600,000 ($34,500) investment could become R120,000 ($6,900) for the same ownership stake.
Between the lines: Most of Naspers’ valuation comes from its roughly 23% stake in the Chinese technology giant, Tencent. Tencent is valued at approximately $760 billion. Despite Nasper’s high stake, it is only valued at $53 billion; this gap tends to raise eyebrows.
The split doesn’t change the company’s value, but it lowers the price per share, boosting liquidity and making the stock more accessible.
This move is part of a bigger clean-up: Naspers has been buying back shares and tidying up its structure to convince investors that its value should be closer to what its books show.Stock splits can’t solve everything, but they can help close that valuation gap by drawing in smaller investors and improving market trading activity.
Economy
Nigeria’s inflation rate goes down for the fifth consecutive month
Nigeria’s inflation numbers are in, and they are a mixed bag. While inflation has eased for the fifth time in a row, reactions trailing the results question why the numbers don’t seem to match everyday economic reality. In August, Nigeria’s Inflation eased to 20.12%.
The stats say something: Inflation is way down from 32.15% a year ago, meaning prices are still rising, just at a slower rate. Essentially, if your internet bill increased by 20% instead of 30%, you’re still paying more than last year. In 2024, Nigeria’s inflation was one of the highest in Africa. The inflation surge between 2023 and 2024 was mainly due to issues with sourcing foreign exchange, the fuel subsidy removal that increased the cost of logistics, and other agricultural disruptions that increased food prices.
The Central Bank will decide next week whether to hold interest rates steady in its fight against inflation. Keeping rates unchanged would ease pressure on businesses and consumers who rely on fintech loans for daily expenses, but it could also risk prolonging inflationary pressures.
Nigeria is pushing ambitious economic reforms to boost investor confidence and hit a $1 trillion economy by 2030. But strong headline numbers don’t always translate into relief for ordinary Nigerians. Prices remain high, and consumer spending is still weak.
HOT TAKE!
Digital assets make up only 0.2% of global commerce, and stablecoins won’t change that overnight. The tech is impressive, but commerce runs on what people can actually use. For informal retailers, stablecoins are hard to grasp, and no one wants to fiddle with blockchain networks at the point of sale. Until stablecoin payments are built into familiar tools like cards, POS machines, and mobile apps that make the blockchain invisible, it’s hard to see them powering street-level commerce anytime soon.
CRYPTO TRACKER
The World Wide Web3
Source:
|
Coin Name
|
Current Value
|
Day
|
Month
|Bitcoin
|$115,207
|
– 0.58%
|
– 2.03%
|Ether
|$4,514
|
– 3.13%
|
+ 0.86%
|Avantis
|$1.12
|
+ 8.00%
|
+ 278.42%
|Solana
|$234.32
|
– 3.55%
|
+ 21.83%
* Data as of 05.30 AM WAT, September 17, 2025.