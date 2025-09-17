👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – MultiChoice begins Canal+ restructuring

Image source: MyBroadBand

We have no crystal ball, but you likely had two reactions when you saw MultiChoice in today’s newsletter: ‘Did the pay-TV company finally reduce its DSTv prices?’ or ‘has it entered trouble with another regulator?’

Your thoughts are well…your thoughts. But MultiChoice is hogging the headlines again for the high-profile Canal+ takeover. On Tuesday, the company said it has started restructuring its businesses to accommodate the French media outfit operated by the Vivendi Group. The R55 billion ($3.17 billion) buyout, which has been a public spectacle since Canal+ first bought shares five years ago, is coming to an end.

Catch up: After Canal+ made a mandatory buyout offer to acquire 36.6% of the South African pay-TV company in 2024, it triggered a clause that gave the acquirer the right to make a takeover bid. It offered R125 ($7.21) per share to take over MultiChoice. Following approval of the deal, both companies have been scrambling to set up rules that allow Canal+ to own controlling stakes.

State of play: MultiChoice has since established a subsidiary, LicenceCo, which holds its broadcasting licences. It will reduce its controlling stake in LicenceCo to 20% to allow the deal to meet competition and foreign takeover requirements in South Africa.

Questions, questions: With this restructuring, where do consumers fit in? What changes for them? MultiChoice continues to oversee its operations, media content, and branding across platforms, according to CEO Calvo Mawela. The deal is unlikely to include a resource-sharing pact, so Canal+, one of France’s largest streamers, won’t merge its content into MultiChoice or vice versa.

We are edging closer to a monumental shakeup in Africa’s pay-TV market, with one of the continent’s biggest companies at the centre of it.