Infinity Health Africa, a Nigerian regulatory technology and market access company, has been selected for the inaugural Google for Startups Growth Academy: AI for GovTech program, a three-month accelerator that backs startups using AI to improve public services.

The startup was selected, alongside 24 others from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey, for its proprietary platform, ONBOARD, an automated tool that streamlines product registration, licensing, and post-marketing surveillance. ONBOARD helps healthcare companies navigate regulatory hurdles in African markets and supports those seeking market entry. Another Nigerian startup, E-GovConnect, which leverages data for healthcare, also made the inaugural cohort.

“This Google recognition validates our mission to democratise market access through AI-powered technology that makes regulatory compliance accessible to both large and emerging players in the African healthcare sector,” said Irene Nwaukwa, Founder and CEO of Infinity Health Africa.

The selection comes two months after Infinity Health Africa partnered with IntraHub Africa, a pharmacovigilance service provider, to automate regulatory compliance and quality assurance in the continent’s fast-growing pharmaceutical sector.

The accelerator program will support Infinity Health Africa in advancing the AI capabilities of its regulatory technology platform. The company serves manufacturers and distributors of healthcare products and services, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, nutraceuticals, diagnostics, and health tech startups.

Since its launch in April 2024, Infinity Health Africa has managed more than 200 product registrations, secured three manufacturing facility permits, and guided four companies into the Nigerian market. Its growth comes as Africa’s digital health market is projected to expand to hit $16.6 billion by 2030.

Nwaukwa noted that the selection comes at a pivotal time, as Infinity Health Africa prepares to raise a $1 million pre-seed round to expand into more African markets. She added that participation in Google’s accelerator will provide the startup with valuable exposure to investors, policymakers, and global AI experts.

