Spread across Lagos, Nigeria’s tech and culture capital, are restaurants featuring menus that take your taste buds across the globe, from Eric Kayser’s Parisian dishes and pastries to Afefeyeye’s signature African meals. TechCabal is keen to welcome you on October 15 & 16 to our annual and well-anticipated Moonshot conference in the bustling city of Lagos. In no particular order, here are some restaurants to visit for a hearty meal, or a hearty convo, while attending Moonshot—when you’re not ordering on the myriad of food delivery businesses.

Brisk

TL:DR Island | Falomo Square Mall, Ikoyi

Menu Spend: An average of ₦20,000 – ₦25,000 per person

Opening Times: 10 am to 11 pm, daily. Reservations are advised.

In the centre of Ikoyi stands Brisk, 15 minutes away from the Moonshot venue at Eko Convention Centre, Lagos. Catch a Brisk breakfast before your first Moonshot session at the breakfast-early-lunch service, which runs from 9-2 p.m. They offer a variety of pancakes, protein toasts, and English breakfasts. Or take a break from the conference around noon, with new acquaintances and old friends, for Brisk’s à la carte menu featuring tacos, homecoming stews, pasta, and prime protein cuts such as grilled lamb served with a side of rice, fries, or mashed potatoes.

If you savour an Italian culinary experience, Brisk offers one every Tuesday night—one where you can create your own meal. Their Belle Italiana menu guides you to build your own pasta or pizza. The tailor-made meals do not end there. Their Dolce Bar offers a build-your-own-dessert experience with Italian cannoli, as something sweet to end the night. On Saturdays, from 12-5 pm, they feature an afternoon of wine and exquisite bites.

Image Source: BriskLagos on Instagram

Eden African Fusion

TL:DR Island | 1089, Adeola Odeku Street, Corner of Agoro Odiyan VI

Menu Spend: Main meals begin from as low as ₦18,375 up to ₦45,000

Opening Times: Monday – Sunday from 8 am – 10 pm

If you are Nigerian, Eden’s menu will remind you of Saturday morning breakfasts and ceremonial dishes that often gather family around. For non-Nigerians, this is your chance to savour the Nigerian childhood family breakfast experience. Should you extend your stay after attending Moonshot, stop by Eden during the weekend for a classic Saturday morning breakfast of either sweet potatoes or yams with ugwu (pumpkin leaves) sauce and fried fish, or Akara and moi moi. The menu also travels down south to offer the famous Ibibio & Efik porridge, Ekpang Nkukwo, accompanied by your protein of choice.

Image Source: Eden Restaurant Lagos on Instagram

Afefeyeye Restaurant and Bar

TL:DR Mainland | 41 Ogundana Street, Off Allen, Ikeja

Menu Spend: Starters begin at ₦4,000 and go up to anywhere from ₦25,000 to ₦65,000 for platters

Opening Times: Tuesdays – Sundays from 10 am-11 pm

Owned by filmmaker Kunle Afolayan, Afefeyeye features a restaurant, terrace, and lounge in the heart of Ikeja on the Lagos mainland. While several kilometers from the Moonshot event, a visit will offer you a chance to see more of the bustling city. The menu ranges from local meals such as a signature Babami native rice and Asaro Elemi Meje (yam porridge), to international selections like a creamy chicken tagliatelle pasta.

Image Source: Afefeyeye on Instagram

Locale

TL:DR Island | 2 Saka Jojo Street, Victoria Island

Menu Spend: Bar bites start from ₦3,000, and main meals range from ₦6,000 to ₦26,000.

Opening Times: Tuesdays – Sundays, from 12 noon onwards. Closed on Mondays.

Locale Lagos crawls with monochrome Aztec prints that pull the eye, and nature is incorporated into its design. Softening the geometric black lines is a consistent theme of raffia, woven into the chairs, lampshades, table pieces, and mirror frames. The restaurant’s menu incorporates flavours from across the globe, including familiar suya platters, Korean Kimchi fried rice, Italy’s Spicy pork rigatoni, and Indian spiced Chicken tikkas.

Image Source: Locale on Instagram

Eric Kayser

TL:DR Island | 9 Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Alliance Française

Menu Spend: ₦8,000 to ₦15,000 for pastry and ice cream choices. Main dishes begin from ₦17,500, up to ₦35,000

Opening Times: Mon-Sun from 7:00 AM

At Eric Kayser, it’s a bit of Paris in Lagos. Croissants and baguettes, chocolate drizzled crêpes and hot coffee, it’s a place for the sweet tooth. Renowned for its pastries, the restaurant lets the sunlight in with floor-to-ceiling windows, contributing to its warm ambience. Their coffee selections, frappos, hot lattes, expressinis, and filter coffee are great for lovers of the bean. It’s a Parisian café right in the heart of Lagos.

Image Source: Eric Kayser on Instagram



Image Source: Eric Kayser on Instagram

Nest

TL:DR Island | 12 Sir Samuel Manuwa Street, Victoria Island

Menu Spend: An average of ₦20,000 upwards for main meal.

Opening Times: Daily, 8 am – 12 am. Reservations are advised.

Image Source: Nest Lagos on Instagram

Breakfast, lunch, dinner with African and continental dishes, a meal at Nest Restaurant brings you right into the heart of Lagos. Nest offers an indoor dining room, which allows for an intimate dining experience, and an outdoor seating area. Whether it’s for lunch with a business partner or a catch-up dinner with friends in the city, the restaurant’s nature themes, African prints, and stone textures easily allow for an authentic African experience.

