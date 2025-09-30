Mastercard Foundation, one of the world’s largest philanthropies, has named Sewit Adherom as its next President and CEO. She will assume the role on January 1, 2026, succeeding Reeta Roy, who has led the organisation for nearly two decades.

Her appointment will continue Mastercard Foundation’s Africa-first agenda and signal a change towards more tech-powered solutions to jobs, skills, and opportunity. Adherom is a seasoned technology leader with extensive experience in developed and emerging markets. She co-founded Gro Intelligence, a data platform on agriculture, climate, and economic trends, and earlier served as Vice President at Helios Investment Partners, an Africa-focused private equity fund.

“Sewit is a highly talented global executive with a deep understanding of the African continent. Her career spans the development and private sectors, with expertise in agrifood systems and technology – areas closely aligned with the Foundation’s work,” said Zein Abdalla, Chair of the Mastercard Foundation Board of Directors.

Founded in 2006, the Mastercard Foundation holds over $53 billion in assets, and its Young Africa Works strategy aims to enable 30 million young Africans to secure dignified work by 2030. Under Roy, the foundation deepened its “Africa-first” focus, making it a central player in education, entrepreneurship, and financial inclusion across the continent.

What the appointment means for Africa

Ahderom’s leadership is expected to push the Foundation further into tech-driven solutions for Africa’s pressing challenges. Her appointment means continuity for millions of African youth who rely on the Foundation’s programs for skills, tools, and access to opportunities. It also signals a likely shift towards greater use of technology and innovation in shaping these programs.

The Foundation has committed over $10 billion to programs in Africa and indigenous communities in Canada, with a strong focus on supporting young people and entrepreneurs. Its flagship initiatives include the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program, which has enabled more than 40,000 young people, mostly Africans, to complete their education and transition into careers.

Through its Young Africa Works strategy, the Foundation has also helped more than 13 million young Africans secure dignified and fulfilling work opportunities. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it launched a $1.5 billion partnership with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention to expand vaccine access across the continent

“Sewit’s career as an investor and an entrepreneur provides invaluable lessons in agility, resilience, and the realities of scaling complex systems. Her first-hand experience is an asset that will enable us to support the journeys of entrepreneurs,” added Abdalla.

Ahderom, who has spent over two years on the Foundation’s Board, said she is “excited to listen and learn from young people, our staff, and our partners, and to strengthen the collaborations that will continue to shape meaningful change across Africa and within Indigenous communities in Canada.”

