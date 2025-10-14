Vertiv, a global critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions provider, has signed a multi-year partnership with Nxtra by Airtel Africa to support the telecom operator’s ambitious plan to build one of the largest data centre networks across the continent. The collaboration begins in Nigeria, marking the first phase of Nxtra’s long-term expansion to provide high-capacity, energy-efficient digital infrastructure across Africa.

Under the agreement, Vertiv will supply advanced thermal management systems, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) units with batteries, and comprehensive commissioning and maintenance services. The first project, a 42-megawatt (MW) facility in Nigeria, will be delivered in four phases and is expected to be fully operational by 2028. Vertiv’s Nigerian service team will oversee installation and provide five years of ongoing support, ensuring reliable operations and minimal downtime for the facility.

Nxtra’s CEO, Yash Issur, said the company’s investment in large-scale, high-quality data centres is crucial to enabling Africa’s digital transformation. “It was important to partner with a vendor that combines global expertise with a strong local presence,” Issur said. “Vertiv’s track record in Africa, along with its experience supporting Airtel projects in India, gives us confidence in its ability to deliver reliable, scalable infrastructure across our markets.”

Karsten Winther, president of Vertiv for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), noted that Airtel and Vertiv have collaborated for nearly three decades. “This next chapter demonstrates the power of combining local African support with international innovation,” he said.

The deal positions Vertiv as a key partner in Nxtra’s multi-country rollout plan, which will extend to markets such as Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, where Airtel Africa operates. Vertiv’s managing director for Africa, Wojtek Piorko, described the partnership as “an important milestone in strengthening Africa’s digital backbone,” highlighting the continent’s rapidly growing, data-hungry population as a major driver of demand.

Nxtra’s expansion comes as Africa experiences a surge in data consumption driven by cloud adoption, fintech growth, and emerging AI workloads. In Nigeria, data usage hit a record high in 2025, with monthly internet traffic reaching 1.1 million terabytes (1,100,000 TB) by July. This surge—driven by cloud services, video streaming, and enterprise digital operations, has spurred major investments in the data centre sector, pushing total national capacity to about 136.7 megawatts. Despite challenges such as rising energy costs and fluctuating internet subscriptions, the market continues to grow rapidly as demand for digital infrastructure intensifies.

The planned facilities, including a massive upcoming site in Nairobi expected to surpass the Nigerian project in scale, are designed to meet global standards for sustainability, security, and performance.

