👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Standard Bank plots a takeover

Image Source: Bloomberg

The Kenyan unit of Standard Bank Group, a financial services provider, is in talks to acquire NCBA Group, a Kenyan retail and digital bank. If the deal goes through, it would create the country’s third-largest lender with nearly $8.5 billion in assets, according to their latest filings.

How we know it’s happening: Insiders say that internal approvals at Stanbic are done, and share prices are reacting. NCBA Group, valued at over $970 million, had its shares jump to 74% in the past 12 months. This could mean that the market is already pricing in a tie-up. Although there is no guarantee that a deal will be finalised, both entities plan on concluding a transaction in the following months.

When strong currents meet: NCBA’s consumer reach with Standard Bank’s continental muscle creates a hybrid model built for scale. The combined entity can finance regional corporations and still dominate mobile lending. Together, they could offer a deeper corporate base and ensure better cross-border finance, while having a retail edge that NCBA built through mobile lending.

Still behind the top two: The merged entity would still sit right under Equity Group Holdings, with its $13 billion assets, and KCB Group, with its $15 billion assets, Kenya’s two largest lenders. Stanbic and NCBA’s link-up would pose a fierce competition, but will the asset gap start to close?

Zoom out: This takeover aligns neatly with Standard Bank’s goal to deepen its East African footprint and secure a bigger slice of Kenya’s fast-growing financial market.