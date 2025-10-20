In a world where flagship phones from Apple and Samsung easily cost over $1,000 (#1,496,980), brands like Tecno and Infinix have captured millions of users with devices priced under $200 (#299,396). Often seen dominating African, South Asian, and Southeast Asian markets. Both phones offer sleek designs, large displays, strong cameras, and solid performance at a fraction of the cost of big-name competitors.

But why are Tecno and Infinix phones so cheap? Is it low quality, smart business, or market strategy? Let’s dive deep into how these brands make high-performing yet affordable smartphones.

The brand behind cheap smartphones in Africa and Asia

Both Tecno Mobile and Infinix Mobility are subsidiaries of Transsion Holdings, a Chinese company headquartered in Shenzhen. Transsion has been building its empire on the simple idea of delivering quality smartphones at prices that emerging markets can actually afford.

By focusing primarily on developing and third world countries in Africa, South Asia, and the Middle East, Transsion gained a deep understanding of local customer needs—then designed cost-effective phones specifically for them.

According to Counterpoint’s Africa smartphone market report (Q2 2024): “Transsion brands continued to lead the African smartphone market by focusing on region-specific features such as long battery life, localised camera optimisation, and affordability for price-sensitive consumers.”

Manufacturing cost and supply chain efficiency

A major reason behind Tecno and Infinix’s cheap prices is their lean supply chain and cost-effective production. With most of the devices manufactured in China, India, and Ethiopia where labour is cheap without strict government regulations on wages— which decreases production cost.

Also, by utilising local assembly plants, sharing components across Tecno, Infinix and itel (another Transsion brand), and producing millions of similar models— reducing units cost Transsion reduces import taxes, shipping costs and lowers production costs.

According to GSMA Intelligence and Business Insider Africa, Transsion’s local assembly operations in countries like Ethiopia and Nigeria significantly reduce import duties and logistics costs — cutting overall production expenses by as much as 30% compared to fully imported devices.

A device that works without showmanship

Tecno and Infinix phones rarely boast the latest Snapdragon chipsets or QHD displays. Instead of competing with flagship smartphones, they focus on providing cheap smartphones with essential features for everyday users.

Typical features include:

HD+ displays instead of 2k or 4k screens

Mid-tier MediaTek processors instead of high-end Snapdragon chips

Plastic backs instead of glass or metal

Large batteries (5000mAh+) optimised for endurance, not luxury

Counterpoint Research (2024) notes that Transsion designs phones around practical use cases like long battery life, reliable cameras, and affordability. This approach keeps the costs low while delivering functionality that everyday smartphone users need.

Software optimisation and HiOS/XOS ecosystems

Tecno and Infinix use custom Android skins— HIOS (Tecno) and XOS (Infinix). Both are built on lightweight Android versions optimised for mid-tier hardware. This reduces the need for expensive hardware components.

These operating systems also come pre-loaded with ad-supported apps, sponsored content, and customised app stores, which create additional revenue streams for the company without necessarily relying on the phone’s market value.

Targeted design for local needs

Tecno and Infinix phones are not just cheap smartphones to buy in 2025, they are specifically localised. The localisation makes them more appealing and better suited to regions with unique challenges— a Nigerian trader would prefer an Infinix phone with a 5000 mAh battery to an iPhone with less than 3000 mAh battery.

Other examples include an enhanced camera for darker skin tones, dual SIM support and durable build quality to withstand tropical climates.

Focus on less R&D, but more adaptation

While other brands spend billions on research and developing new technologies, Tecno and Infinix adopt existing innovations from screen makers, chipmakers and open source Android communities.

For example, they source cameras from Sony or Samsung, rely on Mediatek’s ready-made chipsets, and integrate Google’s Android Go edition which is lighter for low-cost devices.

Competitive pricing strategy

Finally, both Tecno and Infinix operate in a hyper-competitive market, often undercutting Xiaomi, Realme, and Samsung A-series phones. Their aggressive selling strategy is supported by high-volume sales, not huge profit margins.

The strategy is straightforward, sell more units, make smaller profits per unit sold and dominate emerging markets.

Conclusion

So are Tecno and Infinix phones cheap because they’re inferior to other smartphones? No. By understanding what their core customers in targeted markets need and stripping away what they don’t want, they can keep production prices low and redefine what it means to make budget-friendly smartphones.

In a word, Tecno and Infinix are not cutting corners but cutting costs intelligently without compromising on quality