👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – One ring to rule them all

Image Source: Data Centre Dynamics

It was a dark and scary Monday morning when the world woke up to crashed websites, failed payments and frozen social media apps because Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world’s largest cloud provider, had gone down.

What is AWS? AWS is a cloud computing provider that powers much of the modern internet, hosting many online services, including Snapchat, Canva, Standard Bank, some Web3 startups and even parts of government infrastructure. So, when its servers stumbled on Monday the impact rippled globally and loudly across Africa.

The culprit? AWS’s US-East-1 region, one of its busiest server hubs, suffered a configuration error that triggered a massive network failure for over six hours.

Not the first time either. The last major AWS outage occurred on June 13, 2023, when AWS Lambda in the Northern Virginia (US-EAST-1) region experienced significant error rates and slowdowns. Other notable outages happened in December 2021 and November 2020, but none were as global or far-reaching as Monday’s. The service disruption blew the cover off the truth that there may be too much of the world’s internet dependent on too few servers.

Where is Africa’s cloud? Only a handful of hyperscale data centres exist in Africa. AWS and Microsoft Azure run local regions in Cape Town and Nairobi, but true continental capacity is still growing. Companies like MainOne, and Rack Centre are slowly building African-owned clouds. They are smaller, yes, but crucial for digital sovereignty. Because the next time something happens to AWS, the whole world will shiver. Africa shouldn’t have to.