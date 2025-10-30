November is Black Friday month. With 30 days to go until the main event on November 28, 2025, retailers are already rolling out early deals to capture shoppers’ attention. For many consumers, the in-store chaos of Black Friday has given way to the comfort of scrolling and tapping, making “Black November” the new normal.

According to Discovery Bank’s SpendTrend 2024 research, South Africans are increasingly choosing to shop online during Black Friday. E-commerce platforms outperformed physical stores last year, with Takealot again leading online sales. The data also showed a strong uptick in digital payments, reflecting a shift towards online convenience and better deal visibility.

Capitec Pay alone processed 1.7 million transactions, marking a 54.7% jump from 2023. BankservAfrica, the continent’s largest automated clearing house, reported a 27% spike in online shopping volumes, a 10% year-on-year rise in in-store card swipes, and a 6% uptick in online authentication service usage.

Here is a quick guide where South Africans can find early Black Friday deals that have already kicked off online.

Amazon South Africa

Amazon officially launched Amazon.co.za in 2024, bringing its full online marketplace model to South Africa. Its local debut disrupted the market, forcing local players like Takealot and Bash to sharpen pricing and delivery models.

Amazon’s Black November deals start on October 31. The retailer offers up to 40% off select items across tech gadgets, home essentials, and fashion. Shoppers using the Amazon app can stack additional vouchers and enjoy app-exclusive discounts. Amazon, of course, joins the online retailer leader Takealot, which will again be running its Blue Dot Sale, whose start date is yet to be announced.

Bash

Bash is The Foschini Group’s (TFG) digital powerhouse, merging over 20 fashion and lifestyle brands, including Totalsports, Foschini, @home, and Markham, into one shopping super-app. The platform has grown rapidly since its 2023 launch, drawing over 20 million registered users, according to TFG.

Bash’s early Black Friday specials will feature up to 70% off selected items, online and in-store. Exclusive app-only offers make Bash a go-to for Gen Z and millennial shoppers seeking flexible payment options, loyalty rewards, and one-click checkout.

Coricraft

South African furniture brand Coricraft has quietly expanded its online footprint since 2022, offering nationwide delivery on its locally made sofas, dining tables, and home accessories. For Black November 2025, its early deals are already live, discounting living room sets and bedroom furniture for online shoppers seeking premium design without the showroom markup. Coricraft’s strategy taps into South Africa’s rising demand for home-centric spending, particularly among remote workers upgrading their living spaces.

Hirch’s

Founded in the 1970s, Hirsch’s has evolved from a Durban appliance store into one of South Africa’s largest independent home electronics retailers, with a strong online following. Its e-commerce site has seen year-on-year traffic growth thanks to competitive bundle deals on Samsung, Hisense, and LG appliances.

The 2025 Black November sale starts on 31 October, featuring rotating weekly discounts on appliances, TVs, and smart home devices. Hirsch’s has also built loyalty by offering free delivery and extended online warranties.

Makro, Game, and Builders (Massmart Group)

The Massmart Group, owned by Walmart, has gone fully digital-first with its major brands Makro, Game, and Builders. All three retailers have already launched early Black Friday deals.

Known for bulk discounts on groceries, tech, and liquor, Makro remains one of the most visited e-commerce platforms in South Africa. Game is also popular among budget-conscious shoppers. Game’s focus this year is electronics and household appliances, with deals already live.

Builders, the first DIY (do it yourself) retailer to launch early deals, offering discounts on tools, garden equipment, and solar gear, a sector growing in response to South Africa’s load-shedding crisis.

Woolworths

Woolworths, famously known as Woolies, continues to dominate South Africa’s premium retail segment in-store and online. Its Woolworths Online platform has become essential for middle-to-upper-income consumers seeking fast grocery delivery and clothing lines.

Woolies has kicked off its early Black Friday specials, promising more to come as the month unfolds. The retailer is running early specials of up to 50% off for MyDifference rewards members, applying online and in-store. The brand’s digital expansion now includes over 100 Woolworths Foodstops at Engen petrol stations, blending convenience retail with its growing online delivery footprint.

Other online retailers to watch

Several other retailers are teasing countdowns and “sneak peek” sales pages worth bookmarking.

Mr Price is South Africa’s fast-fashion retailer, with online sales surging since its revamped MRP app launch.

Clicks is a health and beauty e-commerce leader, driving traffic through its Clicks ClubCard programme and early November bundle offers.

Superbalist is one of the country’s top online fashion marketplaces, owned by Takealot Group, targeting young, urban consumers.

Takealot is South Africa’s online retail leader. Its annual Blue Dot Sale consistently breaks records and is expected to dominate again in 2025, with deals across electronics, homeware, and lifestyle products.