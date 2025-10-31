Top 10 midrange smartphones under ₦150,000

Smartphone prices in Nigeria have risen sharply over the past year, driven by inflation, foreign exchange volatility, and rising import costs. Even midrange devices outside the Samsung and iPhone ecosystems sell for as much as ₦600,000 ($378), putting them out of reach for many consumers.

For buyers unwilling to compromise on performance, brands such as Infinix, Tecno, itel, Huawei, and Redmi have stepped in to fill the gap, offering handsets that balance price, performance, and battery life.

Below is a look at ten of the best smartphones available in Nigeria for under ₦150,000 ($94).

Samsung Galaxy A07 – ₦147,000 ($92.75)

Samsung Galaxy A07. Image Source: Jumia

An upgrade to last year’s A06, the Galaxy A07 introduces Samsung’s reliable Helio G99 chipset, a refreshed camera module, and a smoother 90Hz 6.7-inch display. Running Android 15 with One UI 7, Samsung promises six years of updates, a rare feature at this price point. Add IP54 water resistance and a 5,000mAh battery, and the A07 offers one of the longest support cycles for a budget phone.

Redmi 15C – ₦147,000 ($92.75)

Redmi 15C 4GB RAM/128GB ROM. Image Source: Jumia

Redmi continues to punch above its weight. The 15C’s 6.9-inch, 120Hz display and Helio G81 Ultra processor deliver fast, fluid performance. It offers up to 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 50MP dual camera setup. With 33W fast charging and a 6,000mAh battery, the 15C is one of the most feature-rich phones under ₦150,000.

itel P70 – ₦120,000–₦140,000 ($75–$88)

itel P70. Image Source: Jumia

itel has quietly refined its value lineup. The P70’s 6.67-inch, 120Hz screen and Helio G50 Ultimate processor handle daily tasks with ease. It packs 8GB extended RAM, 128GB storage, and runs Android 14 with itelOS 14. The 6,000mAh battery supports 18W fast charging, and durability is aided by IP54 splash protection.

Infinix Smart 10 Plus – ₦145,000 ($91.46)

Infinix Smart 10 Plus. Image Source: Jumia

Infinix has built a reputation for pushing the boundaries of the entry segment. The Smart 10 Plus offers a 6.67-inch, 120Hz LCD display, Unisoc T7250 processor, and 6,000mAh battery with 18W charging. The software, Android 15 (Go Edition) with XOS 15.1, is optimised for smooth use even with lighter hardware. Stereo speakers and dual-SIM support round off the package.

Huawei nova Y70 – ₦143,000 ($90.18)

Huawei nova Y70. Image Source: Intertec Group

Despite the challenges of operating without Google services, Huawei’s Nova Y70 remains a strong contender. It combines a 6.75-inch HD+ display, Kirin 710 processor, and 48MP triple rear camera with a 6,000mAh battery supporting 22.5W SuperCharge. It’s one of the more refined devices in this price tier, ideal for users prioritising camera performance and long battery life.

Tecno Pop 10 Pro – ₦129,000 ($81.39)

Tecno Pop 10 Pro. Image Source: AIkay

The Tecno Pop 10 Pro offers a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the Helio G81 chipset. Running Android 15 with HiOS 12.6, it features 128GB of storage and a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The dual-camera system led by a 13MP main lens delivers respectable photos for the price.

Vivo Y04 – ₦135,000 ($85.28)

Vivo Y04. Image Source: Vivo

Vivo’s Y04 keeps things simple but efficient. The 6.74-inch 90Hz display and Unisoc T7225 processor make for reliable daily use. The 5,500mAh battery ensures endurance, while FuntouchOS 14 (Android 14) provides a clean, intuitive interface. A solid option for users who value stability over flash.

Realme Note 60X – ₦120,000 ($75.70)

Realme Note 60X. Image Source: Jumia

Realme continues to undercut rivals with well-rounded entry devices. The Note 60X runs on a Unisoc Tiger T612 chipset and features a 90Hz, 6.74-inch display, 4GB RAM (expandable to 12GB), and a 5,000mAh battery. It’s designed for dependability and simplicity — ideal for first-time smartphone buyers.

Realme 13 5G – ₦149,000 ($94.00)

Realme 13 5G. Image Source: Realme

One of the few 5G-ready phones in this price range, the Realme 13 5G uses the Dimensity 6300 chipset and supports up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The 6.72-inch FHD+ 120Hz screen and 50MP OIS main camera make it a standout performer for under ₦150,000. It also supports 45W fast charging, giving it an edge in speed and longevity.

Tecno Spark 40 – ₦134,000–₦142,000 ($84–$89)

Tecno Spark 40 smartphone. Image Source: Techno Mobile

Rounding off the list, Tecno’s Spark 40 offers flagship-like fluidity with a 120Hz display, Helio G81 processor, and up to 16GB dynamic RAM. The 50MP rear camera, 45W charging, and infrared blaster make it a feature-rich option. Running HiOS 15.1 (Android 15), it also boasts IP64 dust and water resistance, a rare bonus at this price.

A rising market for affordable tech

Nigeria’s midrange smartphone market has become intensely competitive as consumers tighten spending. While exchange rate fluctuations continue to pressure prices upward, brands such as Tecno, Infinix, itel, and Redmi prove that affordability need not mean compromise.

For under ₦150,000, today’s buyers can expect high-refresh-rate displays, massive batteries, and long-term software updates — once features reserved for flagship phones.

