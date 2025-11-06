Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the global economy, but not everyone views it the same way. Citizens of the Global South, especially in Africa, are far more positive about AI adoption than those in the Global North, according to a new report by Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute, a Saudi Arabia-based foundation that tracks public sentiment on technology, economics, and sustainability.

The report surveyed 61,316 respondents across 32 countries between August and September 2025. According to the report, Nigeria and Ghana stand out. In both countries, 92% of respondents say AI tools are important in their daily lives, far above Europe’s major economies, where only 36% in the United Kingdom and 23% in France say the same.

“Citizens in Ghana and Nigeria (both 92%) are the most likely to regard AI tools as important. By contrast, only 23% in France and 32% in Sweden think the same,” the report noted. “Citizens in the Global South are much more positive about the role of AI in their lives. They are more optimistic that AI will create more jobs than it destroys (58% vs 35% in the Global North).”

That enthusiasm in the Global South is not abstract. The report highlights that many countries are showing a growing appetite for digital services, including banking, education, and generative AI tools (73% vs 38% in the Global North). While Europe’s cautious conversation on AI often centres on risk and regulation, the South’s narrative is rooted in opportunity.

Optimism about technology in the Global South extends beyond AI. More than 50% of citizens say technology will improve living conditions, compared with 39% in the Global North, signaling that digital tools are viewed as levers for social and economic development.

Still, it records a note of caution. A large share of respondents worry that AI could widen inequalities in education. “Concerns of citizens of the Global North are that the use of AI in education will increase the digital divide (76% of global citizens overall are concerned about this) and many also see AI tools as a threat to society (54% agree),” it stated.

This mix of enthusiasm and caution explained why global respondents support a global framework to regulate AI. They want innovation, but within guardrails.

The report highlighted generational differences, noting that younger people are far more likely to view AI positively, a pattern that mirrors Africa’s youthful demographics and signals faster adoption across the continent. Beyond attitudes, the survey points to a growing push for technological sovereignty. More respondents shared that their countries should develop their own AI systems rather than depend solely on external technology giants.

“Alongside economic worries, a massive 77% of citizens want their countries to build their own AI systems,” the report observed, “underscoring a global demand for technological sovereignty.”

The contrast between North and South runs deeper than policy. More than average of Europeans say life was better before technology emerged, compared with 41% in the Global South, explaining Europe’s cautious posture towards disruptive technologies.