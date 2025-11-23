Bluworks, an Egyptian HR-tech startup that digitises workforce management for businesses employing frontline workers, has raised $1 million in seed funding to accelerate its growth across Egypt and expand into the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) markets.

The round was led by Enza Capital, A15, and Beltone Venture Capital, with participation from Acasia Ventures alongside strategic angel investors. This follows the company’s pre-seed round of the same amount in April 2024, led by Khawarizmi Ventures with participation from Camel Ventures, Acasia Ventures and other angel investors, to support the automation of its workforce management platform.

The company said the new capital will be used to deepen its presence in Egypt, expand its reach among small and medium-sized businesses, forge strategic partnerships, and regional expansion across the MENA region. It added that this next phase of its growth will focus on strengthening its product capabilities and platform with the integration of advanced analytics and AI as an infrastructure layer for frontline labour management.

Founded in 2022 by Hussein Wahdan, Farah Osman, and Nour Ahmadein, Bluworks aims to digitise the full lifecycle of frontline workers, a segment of labour that is often excluded by traditional HR systems that mostly serve office-based and formal salaried employees.

Wahdan said the company is addressing long-standing gaps in how frontline workers who handle essential operational tasks, including informal workers and shift-based employees, are scheduled, tracked, and paid. He said the platform has seen adoption among logistics, retail, food and beverages, and manufacturing businesses.

“This investment marks a pivotal step for Bluworks,” said Wahdan, CEO. “We’ve proven the strength of our model in Egypt, and now we’re ready to scale faster — both by deepening our presence locally and by exploring regional opportunities.”

Across Egypt and broader MENA, frontline workers make up more than 60% of the labour force, yet management processes in the sector remain fragmented and inefficient due to the outdated systems. Many businesses still rely on paper logs, manual timekeeping, or outdated software, leading to payroll disputes, operational inefficiencies, and high turnover.

Bluworks is betting to replace these legacy processes with a unified digital platform that handles employee scheduling, attendance tracking, payroll processing and disbursement, and compliance aligned with Egyptian regulations. Its core value proposition is simplifying workforce operations for businesses while giving workers more transparency and control over how they are managed.

Wahdan said the company earns revenue through subscription-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) plans, along with a monthly fee for each employee managed on the platform. The per-employee fee ranges from $1 to $1.6 per user per month, depending on the company’s size and plan.. He added that it considers Fawry HR, Mawared HR, and Excel as its competitors.

“Our mission remains unchanged: to give companies the tools to manage their workforce more efficiently while creating better outcomes for employees,” Wahdan said.

Abdelrahman Hassan, Principal at Enza Capital, described frontline labour as the “backbone of African economies” that has long been underserved by technology. He said digitising this segment represents a major opportunity to unlock productivity and drive financial inclusion across Egypt and MENA.