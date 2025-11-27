Image Source:Vodacom

Vodacom, South Africa’s second-largest mobile network operator, has finally crossed the regulatory finish line in its marathon bid to buy controlling shares in Maziv, a holding company whose assets include fibre network operators Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) and Vumatel, four years after the deal was first announced.

But why did it take four years? This deal collided with every possible hurdle that both parties couldn’t have foreseen. The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA), the country’s telecoms regulator, initially approved the deal in 2022, saying it would be in the best interest of the public.

But a year later, the deal hit a roadblock when the Competition Commission, South Africa’s anti-trust regulator, advised against it, fearing that the merger would reduce competition and give Vodacom too much control over the fibre market. Vodacom was not too happy about that, and these doubts, along with the operators taking the deal to court, kept the deal in limbo for years.

Icasa has now granted the last approval the operator needed, clearing the way for Vodacom to take a 30% co-controlling stake in Maziv. The implementation kicks in on 1 December 2025.

Through the lens of the competitors: Vodacom now sits in both mobile and fibre infrastructure, a position that could put pressure on MTN and other rivals to deepen their own fibre bets or speed up fibre acquisitions. This means consolidation conversations will heat up, especially as the economics of data networks begin to favour bigger players.