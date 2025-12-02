MultiChoice Group, now owned by Canal+, told DStv subscribers on Monday that 12 Warner Bros. Discovery channels may disappear from its bouquets in the coming weeks if the two companies fail to strike a new distribution deal.

“The distribution agreement between MultiChoice and Warner Bros. Discovery is scheduled to end on 31 December 2025. While discussions between the parties continue, no agreement has been reached at this stage. If this remains unchanged, a number of Warner Bros. Discovery channels may no longer be available on DStv from 1 January 2026,” Multichoice said in an email sent to customers.

The 12 Warner Bros. Discovery channels that could be affected are Discovery Channel, CNN International, TLC, Discovery Family, Real Time, TNT Africa, Food Network, HGTV, Investigation Discovery, Cartoon Network, Cartoonito, and Travel Channel.

For many subscribers, the potential loss is a tipping point. “If CNN, HGTV, and Food Network go, we would consider investing in a smart TV and cancelling DStv,” said Nomsa Mnguni, a remote communications specialist. “With a lot of changes happening at MultiChoice, we don’t know what’s happening next.”

The warning comes as MultiChoice battles shrinking subscriber numbers and financial strain. Over the past two financial years, the company shed 2.8 million active linear subscribers, with 2025 alone accounting for 1.2 million, an 8% year‑on‑year decline split evenly between South Africa and the rest of Africa.

At the same time, DStv is losing four additional channels. BET Africa and MTV Base will be discontinued by Paramount Africa on 1 January 2026, while CBS Reality and CBS Justice will shut down on 31 December 2025.

Warner Bros. Discovery is reportedly seeking new buyers, with Paramount, Comcast, and Netflix among potential suitors. Canal+, which recently took control of MultiChoice, is repositioning DStv for Africa’s streaming wars with price cuts and premium football rights.

For viewers, the loss of Discovery‑owned channels dents DStv’s value proposition. While the platform’s core audience remains anchored in African content and sports, lifestyle and documentary channels have long been part of its appeal.

“It’s a dent to the DSTV viewing experience as Discovery channels had added value to the watching experience of viewers. However, the majority of viewers on the DStv platform are largely a demographic that watches African content channels and sports,’ said Davison Mudzingwa, a filmmaker and entrepreneur.

In the letter, MultiChoice said “we are preparing to further strengthen and enrich our line-up in 2026 with new content, channels and services,” which means PayTV has a lot coming up.

Whether Warner Bros. Discovery channels remain or vanish, the outcome will test the platform’s ability to balance cost pressures with content value and determine if Africa’s payTV giant can hold its ground in an era where streaming alternatives are only a smartTV purchase away.

