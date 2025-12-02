If you thought raves were just about losing yourself to the bass drop and questionable 3 a.m. decisions, think again. Across Lagos, a new breed of partygoer is turning up: the tech bros.

Lagos Detty December’s rave calendar is packed with lineups and has become the unofficial meeting ground for Nigeria’s tech ecosystem, where cofounders meet at the bar and coworkers perform back-to-back sets.

The convergence makes sense. Tech people have always gravitated toward spaces that celebrate creativity, community, and controlled chaos. But this December, as the year winds down, these late-night gatherings are morphing into something more than escapism. They’re becoming places for genuine connection in a space that has been confined to co-working spaces and Google Meet calls.

I spent the weekend attending a rave line-up (Monochroma on Friday, Sunday Service on Sunday) for a last-minute experience of raves ahead of Detty December season.

If you’re hunting for a new job, or looking to unwind outside of work, here are the Detty December raves where you can meet tech babes and brosnew people, but still the same old.

Ilé Ijó

Picture Credit: Ilé Ijó/Instagram

Founded by Abiodun, Ilé Ijó and its sister-rave, Ilé Ijó DnB, are havens for people who like raves with smaller, more controlled crowds and fusion sounds. Coined from the Yoruba term for ‘Dance House’, Ilé Ijó’s sound fuses AfroHouse with indigenous Nigerian music.

The vibe at Ilé Ijó is intentionally welcoming, less about who you know and more about whether you’re willing to move to an unfamiliar rhythm. Tech people gravitate here because the crowd tends to be curious and open-minded, the kind of people who appreciate experimentation in music.

Events are usually held in mid-sized indoor venues, and the Drum and Bass variant attracts a particularly devoted subset of people who have been waiting for Lagos to catch up to their sound.

Monochroma

Picture Credit: Monochroma/Instagram

Founded by tech bros, Blak Dave and Proton (known at their day jobs as David Olubaji and Bolaji Olajide) under the umbrella of OurHouse, Monochroma is making its way into being one of the must-be raves in the scene. Monochroma has built a reputation for impeccable sound design and lineups that balance accessibility with experimentation.

Monochroma is typically held in large halls around Victoria Island. What sets Monochroma apart is the founders’ understanding of both worlds – they know what tech people want from a night out, because they are tech people. The result is a rave that feels professionally produced without losing the edge of what makes raves special in the first place.

Sunday Service with DÈJÌ

Picture Credit: Zia Yusuf/TechCabal

Held on intermittent Sundays, Sunday Service is a good start to any week. Raving till the morning is a tradition amongst Lagos ravers, and what better way to enjoy the holidays than to rave into a Monday, which in any other month would be a workday.

Founded by DÈJÌ, Sunday Service has become the antidote to the usual Sunday doom that precedes Monday. There’s something liberating about dancing into a Monday morning when you know half the city is dreading their alarm clocks. Sunday Service runs from late Sunday night into Monday morning, and during December, when most workplaces are on lighter schedules, it becomes a ritual. Expect a crowd that leans slightly towards older and more established players in the ecosystem.

Mainland House

Picture Credit: Mainland House/Instagram

Most raves are held on the Island, but not Mainland House. As the name implies, Mainland House is a house music event for the mainland dwellers. Location inclusive; Mainland House features a mixture of underground DJs and headliners—a perfect place to discover new sounds and new favourites.

For tech workers living on the mainland, Mainland House eliminates the eternal Lagos question of whether the vibe is worth the traffic.

GroupTherapy

Picture Credit: GroupTherapy/Instagram

Contrary to its name, it is not in fact therapy within a group. GroupTherapy can be touted as Lagos’ favourite rave; tickets sell out in minutes, and the event has brought in international House DJs, most notably Dlala Thukzin.

This is the one rave that has done a particularly good job of transcending subcultures, even bringing in non-ravers who want to experience house music for the first time. The production value is consistently high, with lighting and sound that rival international festivals.

Fair warning: if you want to attend GroupTherapy, follow their social media religiously and be ready to grab tickets the second they drop. The secondary – black market – prices get ridiculously high, and for good reason too, when people say raving is therapy, they’re usually talking about GroupTherapy.

Dance Eko

Picture Credit: Dance Eko/Instagram

A KVLT, Monochroma, and EvenintheDay production, Dance Eko refers to itself as a festival of music and dance. Spread across two waves – an EvenintheDay event, and a Monochroma event, Dance Eko is fusing the traditional elements of raving with the Lagos party life.

It’s less a singular rave and more an experience spanning multiple locations. This format means you can pick your own adventure – attend one wave or go all in on both. The daytime component (EvenintheDay) offers a rare chance to rave under the sun before transitioning into the night session.

Element House

Picture Credit: Element House/Instagram

Possibly the longest-running rave in Lagos, Element House kick-started the rave scene in 2015 and remains one of the most respected House gatherings in the city. For the people new to the Lagos rave scene, Element House is required reading. The crowd here mixes the original ravers and the newcomers. There’s a mutual respect in the space; everyone’s there for the music, and the decade-long reputation means the sound and production are consistently solid.

Flat 8

Picture Credit: Flat8/Instagram

With a more controlled crowd size, Flat 8 features getaways to Tarkwa Bay beach for a ‘rave on the beach’ experience. Spotlighting underground and talented DJs, Flat 8 tours the cities of Lagos, Ibadan, and Abuja.

There’s something about dancing with sand under your feet and the Atlantic as your backdrop that hits different. Flat 8’s outdoor setting offers you a reset, and the smaller scale means that the organisers can take risks on up-and-coming DJs who may not have the following to fill up larger venues.

Bvrn Out

Picture Credit: Bvrn Out/Instagram

Leaning more towards the heavier side of EDM, Bvrn Out is the brainchild of House DJ and music producer, Kevin Lndn. An intimate, no-stage event, Bvrn Out strips away the typical rave theatrics in favour of raw sound and genuine connection.

The crowd is deliberately kept small, creating a more communal atmosphere. The no-stage setup is intentional; DJs are on the same level as the crowd, breaking down the performer-audience barrier.

Red Light Fashion Room

Picture Credit: Red Light Fashion Room/Instagram

Held in the city of Ibadan, Red Light Fashion Room is the rave for people who want to experience the rave nightlife outside of Lagos. However, Lagos residents troop in, especially when the event collaborates with other events, like Group Therapy.

Ibadan’s rave scene has a different energy – less hurried, more connected, with a crowd that’s deeply invested in building something lasting rather than chasing trends. For Lagos ravers, Red Light offers a reason to escape the city without missing out on the scene. The journey to Ibadan, whether via train or via road, has become part of the ritual, with groups of friends road-tripping together and turning the trip into pregaming.

The venue typically features both indoor and outdoor spaces, and the production quality rivals that of anything in Lagos, despite the smaller market. During December, when Lagos can feel oversaturated with events, Red Light Fashion Room offers an alternative.

Rooftop House

Picture Credit: Rooftop House/Instagram

Held on a rooftop that overlooks the city, Rooftop House infuses the life in Lagos nightlife with AfroHouse and EDM sounds. The venue isn’t just an aesthetic choice; dancing above the city shifts your perspective. You can see the Lagos skyline, feel the night breeze and allow the traffic and chaos to serve as background noises for your rave experience.

The sound here leans towards the melodic and uplifting side of house music, which works perfectly with the setting.

The overlap between tech culture and rave culture isn’t accidental. Both thrive on experimentation, community building, and the belief that the best things happen when you put interesting people in a room and let them vibe. The beauty of these spaces is that networking occurs organically, and genuine connections are made.

