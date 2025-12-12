12 tech gadgets to gift your loved ones this Christmas

As the holidays approach, finding a gift that balances utility with thoughtfulness can be a challenge. We’ve curated a mix of tech essentials for every type of person in your life, from music lovers and gamers to frequent travelers and productivity enthusiasts.

With this list, we’ve kept your spirits of gift selection high and the stress levels sourcing low. So, here are 12 tech gadgets gifts you can buy for your loved ones that can make the Christmas season one to remember.

1. Apple AirPods Pro 3

The AirPods Pro 3 are the gold standard for Apple users. With powerful Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), improved adaptive audio, and richer bass, they make commutes and workouts immersive. The new IP57 rating means they are dust and water-resistant, while the built-in heart-rate sensor adds a wellness dimension to the audio experience.

Best for: iPhone users, fitness enthusiasts, and commuters.

Price: ₦582,660 ($400)

Where to buy: Apple Store, Jumia, authorised retailers.

Image Source: Apple.

2. Anker PowerCore Slim power bank (26,800mAh)

This is the ultimate utility gift, with enough capacity to charge most smartphones 5 to 6 times. The Anker PowerCore ensures your recipient is never stranded with a dead battery. It supports fast charging and features multiple USB ports to handle a phone, tablet, and earbuds simultaneously, all while remaining compact enough for a backpack.

Best for: Travelers, heavy phone users, and students.

Price: ₦182,750 ($124)

Where to buy: Jumia, Amazon, and Anker store.

Image Source: Jumia.

3. JBL Go 4 Bluetooth speaker

Small but punchy, the JBL Go 4 is the ideal “grab-and-go” speaker. It fits easily in a pocket but delivers surprisingly clear vocals and bass. With an IP67 waterproof/dustproof rating and a 7-hour battery life (extendable with Playtime Boost), it is built for outdoor adventures, beach days, or casual listening at home.

Best for: Students, beach-goers, and outdoor lovers.

Price: ₦71,000 ($48)

Where to buy: JBL Store and Jumia.

Image Source: JBL

4. Sony SRS‑XB100 wireless speaker

For those who want a richer sound in a small package, the SRS-XB100 uses a Sound Diffusion Processor to spread audio further. It supports Bluetooth 5.3 and includes a built-in mic for hands-free calling. It’s a versatile upgrade for a dorm room, home office, or small outdoor gathering.

Best for: Remote workers and students who need a mic/speaker combo.

Price: ₦75,000 ($51)

Where to buy: Sony, Jumia, and Amazon.

Image Source: SONY

5. 3-in-1 Wireless charging dock

Get rid of cable clutter with a station that powers a smartphone, earbuds, and smartwatch simultaneously. This dock brings order to a nightstand or desk, allowing the user to simply drop their devices and go. It is a simple luxury that saves time and reduces the hassle of finding multiple adapters.

Best for: Organised professionals and tech minimalists.

Price: ₦30,449 ($21)

Where to buy: Jumia, Temu, and gadget retailers.

Image Source: Jumia

6. Ergonomic wireless mouse

An ergonomic mouse is a health investment for anyone glued to a computer. Designed to reduce wrist strain and improve precision, it makes long hours of writing, designing, or gaming significantly more comfortable. The wireless functionality allows for a cleaner desk setup or the flexibility to work from a couch.

Best for: Remote workers, writers, and designers.

Price: ₦15,000 ($10) – ₦55,000 ($37)

Where to buy: Jumia and Ikeja Computer Village, Lagos.

Image Source: Temu

7. Oraimo BoomPop 2 over‑ear headphones

The BoomPop 2 balances affordability with performance. Featuring 40mm drivers and “HavyBass” tuning, these headphones deliver a dynamic audio profile. Practical features like Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for clear calls and a massive 60-hour battery life make them a reliable daily driver for work and play.

Best for: Commuters, students, and bass lovers on a budget.

Price: ₦29,215 ($20) – ₦42,500 ($28)

Where to buy: Oraimo website, Konga, and Jumia.

Image Source: Oraimo

8. Xiaomi Watch 5 Active

This smartwatch offers a massive feature set without the premium price tag. It sports a bright 2.0-inch LCD, Bluetooth calling, and over 140 sport modes. With 5 ATM water resistance and a battery that lasts up to 18 days on a single charge, it’s perfect for users who want fitness tracking without the anxiety of daily charging.

Best for: First-time smartwatch users and fitness beginners.

Price: ₦39,000 ($26) – ₦44,000 ($29)

Where to buy: Jumia and Xiaomi retailers.

Image Source: Xiaomi

9. A compact desk gadget (Novelty tech)

Sometimes the best gift is one that adds personality to a space. Whether it’s a retro digital clock, a floating bulb, or a pixel art display, these compact gadgets upgrade the vibe of a workspace or bedroom. They are affordable stocking stuffers that bring a touch of creativity to a desk setup.

Best for: Creatives, streamers, and students.

Price: ₦30,499 ($20)

Where to buy: Konga and Jumia.

Image Source: Jumia

10. Rechargeable fan

In areas with unpredictable power supply, a rechargeable fan is a genuine lifesaver. Modern units now feature LED lights, timers, and digital displays. Available in sizes ranging from handhelds to standing units, this is a practical gift that ensures comfort during the hot, dry holiday season.

Best for: Families and anyone living in areas with erratic power.

Price: ₦10,200 ($7) – ₦231,000 ($157)

Where to buy: Konga, Jumia, and electronics stores.

Image Source: Konga

11. Smart glasses

Smart glasses are the futuristic pick for 2025. They double as fashion accessories and audio devices, allowing users to listen to music or take calls without blocking their ears. Budget-friendly options like the Xiaomi MIJIA or Amazon Echo Frames offer these features starting around $150, while premium models like the Meta × Ray-Ban offer AI integration and cameras.

Best for: Early adopters and fashion-forward techies.

Price: ₦16,990($11) – 60,525 ($41) (varies by brand)

Where to buy: Amazon, Jumia, and Konga.

Image Source: Jumia

12. Redmi 15C

The Redmi 15C is a powerhouse budget phone from Chinese phone maker Xiaomi. With a large 6.71-inch display, an octa-core processor, and a massive 6,000mAh battery, it handles daily tasks with ease. The 50MP AI camera is excellent for holiday photos, making this a substantial gift for a younger sibling, parent, or student needing a reliable upgrade.

Best for: Students, parents, and budget-conscious buyers.

Price: ₦142,990 ($96) – ₦265,000 ($177)

Where to buy: Jumia, Slot, and authorised Xiaomi retailers.