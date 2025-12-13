Let’s be honest: the life of a Nigerian tech worker is a grind. You’re building world-class products while juggling unreliable power, slow internet, and endless requests. When those tight deadlines hit and the lights go out, a standard gift basket just won’t cut it. After a year spent coding, scaling, and surviving, the reward needs to be more than a simple break. It should be a strategic investment in comfort, productivity, and, frankly, survival.

The holidays are finally here, and instead of guessing, we went straight to the source. We spoke to 22 Nigerian tech workers, including product designers, software engineers, data professionals, and founders. We asked them what they really want this season. Here is the ultimate TechCabal-approved holiday gift guide.

The sanctuary of sound: audio & noise cancellation

For those whose work demands intense concentration, the gift of silence is arguably one of the greatest luxuries. The ability to create a personal auditory bubble is non-negotiable for anyone in deep work.

This desire for peace is widely shared. Software engineer Frank Owobu and Robotic Process Automation Developer Emediong Usanga both listed noise-cancelling headsets as top items on their wish lists, demonstrating that the ability to hear oneself think simply is a high-impact daily luxury.

Bukola Abati, a product intern at Big Cabal Media, puts the premium on headphones, specifically the AirPod Max, because the “noise cancellation is just perfect for taking courses, zoning out when you’re deep in documentation or research. And yes, music.”

Source: Unsplash

Ergonomic items

Hours spent at a keyboard demand an investment in the body. The small, thoughtful items that make a workstation less punishing are treats that pay dividends in productivity and health.

Software engineer Biliqis Onikoyi requested a “Thumb sock to protect my thumbs,” a micro-comfort for a highly strained body part among many tech professionals.

Similarly, Martins Adegboyega, a web designer, listed a full suite of supportive items: anti-glare glasses, ergonomic chairs, and an ergonomic mouse.

Source: Unsplash

Stephen Akinola, a full-stack software engineer, listed the LiberNovo Omni Dynamic Ergonomic chair and Sihoo Doro C300 pro, noting it “will help me be more comfortable while working, hence higher productivity.”

Gadgets

Tech professionals are also constantly looking for devices that bridge work and life, allowing for instant creation and consumption without the heft of a laptop.

This is why the Apple iPad Pro is a highly coveted item. Chioma Nwandiko, a product designer, wants an iPad Pro, “because I hate having to carry my laptop [around].”

Software engineer Pelumi Shonowo says he wants a portable monitor, a multi-port dongle, and a power bank.

Mayo Obadofin, a project manager, specifically requested the M5 11-inch model, stating she needs “one device that can handle everything like planning my life, ignoring my life, watching things, journaling, and pretending I’m an artistic prodigy.”

Source: Unsplash

For capturing life’s moments without being anchored to a phone, the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Smart Glasses are a perfect treat. Obadofin requested these as well, saying, “I want to live in the moment and record stuff without looking like I’m livestreaming 24/7. With these glasses, I won’t miss anything good.”

Intellectual fortifications: Subscriptions and learning

The true luxury for a tech worker is time and access to knowledge. Gifts that fuel continuous learning and provide shortcuts to productivity are an investment in their future.

Access to quality education is a top priority. Omeiza Owuda, a software engineer, wants an annual educational subscription to master in-demand skills such as System Design and Machine Learning.

The gift of powerful software is also essential. Senior product manager Chioma Nwandiko and software engineer Frank Owobu both asked for “a year’s worth of subscription for my apps,” including OpenAI, Netflix, Canva, Google LLM, and YT music.

Source: Unsplash

Tobi Omole, Head of Build & Deploy at Xown Solutions, looked even further afield, requesting a Harvard Business School Online course for management, showing that investing in formal high-value training is an ultimate gift.

Software engineer Biliqis Onikoyi wants a whiteboard and marker “to help track daily goals in a more efficient way” and draw maps around ideas.

Escape: play, hobbies, and rest

The tech workers we spoke to know that the best productivity hack is a total break.

The classic gaming console remains a popular choice. Product designer RoseMary Emenike and Frontend Engineer Allwell Onen both listed a PS5 and gaming accessories. Onen also wants an electric bicycle “only because it’s cool stuff to have.”

Source: Unsplash

For a hobby that takes them far away from the desk, mobile and full-stack engineer Femi Adeniji wants a DJI camera drone, adding, “I’ve been quite fascinated with how they work.”

Ultimately, the most profound wish for many is pure rest. Product marketer Iyanu Hunye wished for “a car, lots of money, and a dollar-paying job,” and software developer intern Priscilla Fadayini needs: “a vacation trip to clear my head. That way I’ll be well rested and more productive afterwards.”

Former HR manager at software quality partner company Assurdly, Ola-Thomas Gabriella, who used to curate Christmas gifts for tech employees, suggests massage/spa gift cards, routers/MiFi, and snacks as essentials for Christmas packages.

This wishlist proves that the best gift isn’t necessarily the most expensive one, but one that directly addresses a pain point. The underlying value of the gift item remains the same, and it is an acknowledgement of the demanding year for tech professionals. So, as you begin or wrap up your shopping, remember to get something that shows you see and appreciate the continuous hustle that comes with working in the Nigerian tech ecosystem.