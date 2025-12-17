Airtel Money customers in Kenya can now pay for Showmax subscriptions directly from their mobile wallets, following a new integration between the mobile money services provider and MultiChoice’s streaming service in Kenya.

With millions of Kenyans staying at home during the holidays, leading to increased demand for subscription streaming, this integration removes a major payment barrier, allowing users to sign up, renew, or activate Showmax plans without cards or third-party checkout services. The move also highlights how mobile money is becoming core infrastructure for digital entertainment as streaming platforms push deeper into mobile-first markets.

“Through this partnership with Showmax, we are providing a smooth and reliable payment experience that delivers a fast, safe, and convenient way for customers to stay connected and entertained,” said Anne Kinuthia-Otieno, the Managing Director of Airtel Money Kenya.

With the update, Airtel Money users can instantly pay for Showmax Entertainment, Showmax Entertainment Mobile, and Showmax Premier League Mobile by selecting Airtel Money at checkout and authorising the transaction with their PIN.

From Showmax’s side, the integration is part of a broader effort by MultiChoice to strengthen its digital distribution channels as streaming competition increases globally and locally. By leaning on mobile money, Showmax positions itself closer to how African consumers already pay.

“By integrating Showmax with Airtel Money, we are making it even easier for our customers to pay for their favorite entertainment and enjoy a wide range of local and international content,” said Nzola Miranda, Managing Director, MultiChoice Kenya.

The partnership comes as Kenya’s telecom operators expand the role of mobile money beyond transfers and bill payments into subscriptions and content. Safaricom’s M-Pesa already supports recurring payments for platforms such as Spotify and YouTube Premium, as well as utility and content subscriptions, signalling how telcos are positioning wallets as default payment rails for everyday digital consumption. For streaming platforms competing for growth in price-sensitive markets, control of mobile payment rails is increasingly shaping who wins customer loyalty.