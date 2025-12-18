Why a high-profile discrimination case against Kuda was dismissed

On October 21, a UK Employment Tribunal dismissed in full the claims brought by Rosemary Hewat, a former executive at Nigerian neobank Kuda, rejecting allegations of gender discrimination, wrongful termination, and retaliation after a detailed review of the evidence, ending a dispute first reported by TechCabal in February 2025.

The decision delivers a rare, definitive outcome in an employment dispute involving a high-profile African startup operating in a global labour market. Discrimination and unfair dismissal claims in the UK are typically resolved before reaching a full hearing, often through settlement or early conciliation.

“It’s a very positive ruling and one I fully expected because the accusations were not true,” said Babs Ogundeyi, Kuda’s CEO.

When cases get to tribunals, they apply a high evidentiary threshold, requiring claimants to prove not just unfair treatment but a clear causal link between their claims and dismissal. In this case, the Tribunal found that the threshold was not met on any count, according to court documents seen by TechCabal.

The burden of proof lay with the claimant to demonstrate that a pattern of discriminatory incidents contributed to the dismissal, and Hewat’s lawsuit was dismissed because it lacked evidence to support its claims.

“I respect the Tribunal’s decision and the process by which it was reached,” Hewat, Kuda’s former chief people officer, told TechCabal. “Employment Tribunal proceedings are complex and adversarial by nature, and outcomes reflect the evidence and submissions before the court at the time.”

“I do not intend to relitigate the matter through the media and remain mindful of the importance of respecting the Tribunal process and all individuals involved,” she added, bringing an end to a months-long legal battle with her former employers.

Had Hewat won, she would have been entitled to compensation for lost benefits, emotional distress, and punitive damages for behaviour she described as egregious misconduct. The exact compensation Hewat demanded is not specified in court documents.

“The ruling demonstrates Kuda’s resilience and our commitment to doing things the right way,” Ogundeyi told TechCabal. “The UK tribunal is known for its strict and trusted legal system, so a unanimous verdict speaks volumes.”

Hewat said she had brought the claim in good faith and without legal representation. “I brought my claim based on my lived experience during my employment,” she said, adding that the process reinforced her opinion that litigation outcomes do not always capture the full context of workplace experiences.

The now-dismissed allegations had stood in sharp contrast to Kuda’s public positioning as a champion of gender inclusivity. In March 2023, Hewat announced that the company had reached a one-female-to-one-male employee ratio. Ogundeyi told TechCabal that Hewat’s allegations have not changed the startup’s inclusivity benchmarks or beliefs.

“Kuda is intentional about balance; we are roughly 50/50 male and female across over 700 staff globally,” Ogundeyi said. “Our Nigerian board has four men and three women.”

In its findings, the Tribunal rejected claims that senior executives made derogatory remarks about Hewat, including alleged references to being “low class” or lacking “quality” or “luxury”. It concluded that the comments cited in the case were narrowly related to logistical issues surrounding accommodation for a corporate event and were not hostile or discriminatory.

“Companies must be able to give honest, candid feedback — that’s how people grow and how businesses improve,” Ogundeyi said. “At Kuda, we have strong structures: periodic performance reviews, line-manager check-ins, and both formal and informal one-on-ones. Feedback isn’t an attack; it’s necessary.”

The Tribunal also dismissed claims of targeted mistreatment in workplace relationships, finding that comments about improving colleague dynamics were part of a broader conflict-resolution approach applied to multiple employees and that the relationship in question later improved.

On equity compensation, the Tribunal confirmed that Hewat was not promised a Series A stock option strike price and that the signed documentation correctly reflected a Series B price. It further ruled that the repricing of a male colleague’s options was based on his critical role in fundraising, not gender.

The Tribunal also rejected claims that Kuda ignored a formal grievance or issued threats. It found that the email in question did not constitute a grievance and instead contained a conditional threat to pursue a discrimination claim if repricing demands were not met. It also concluded that the most likely source of leaked information about Hewat’s departure was Hewat herself.

Finally, the Tribunal upheld Kuda’s decision to make Hewat redundant, finding that the chief people officer role was eliminated as part of a genuine organisational restructuring driven by cost considerations and was not replaced.

“There’s always room for improvement, and hindsight is powerful,” Ogundeyi said. “The best thing you can do as a leader is to be sincere, thoughtful, and fair. Not everything will go your way, but if your intentions and actions are grounded in integrity, you can stand by them. The case didn’t change who we are or how we operate; we constantly review and improve anyway. What it did was reinforce why sincerity, fairness, and thoughtfulness matter.”