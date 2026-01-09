👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Banks can no longer gatekeep

Image: Jessica Tee Orika-Owunna

Jessica Tee Orika-Owunna is an experienced SaaS content marketing specialist who has worked with global brands such as Vena Solutions, Softr, Contentsquare, Foundation Marketing, and Hotjar, while based in Nigeria. Her work focuses on content strategy and production: creating buyer-first content that drives conversions and supports go-to-market (GTM) teams.

Explain what you do to a 5-year-old.

I help software companies teach their target buyers what their product does and how to use it, so people can decide if it’s the right fit for their needs.

I do this by learning what buyers are trying to get done, what frustrates them, and how they work. Then I create content based on the patterns I see—showing, step by step, how the product helps with real examples and practical tips, or how it compares to other options—so choosing feels easy.

I also make sure these explanations show up in the right places and formats, so the people who need them actually see and use them.

What’s been your biggest career win, and what’s the biggest lesson you’ve learned along the way?

One of my biggest career wins has been building a thriving business after a layoff. I had built an additional income stream alongside my full-time role. It was exhausting at the time, but that extra income became a foundation when my job ended.

Second, I learned to document my work properly. I used to assume good work would automatically lead to promotions or opportunities, but that wasn’t enough. Tracking results, saving proof of impact, and being intentional about presenting my work helped me secure promotions, negotiate better pay, and eventually transition to solopreneurship.

What is one hack you swear by when finding global SaaS jobs?

Be good at what you do but make sure that you’re easy to find and easy to trust online. That’s the one hack I swear by.

Most global opportunities I’ve landed didn’t come from applications. They came from people already having a sense of who I was and how I think. That starts with something as simple as your LinkedIn title. I treat it like a keyword, not a job description, so recruiters and potential clients can actually find me when they search.