Two days before Uganda’s January 15 general election, the government has ordered mobile networks and internet service providers (ISPs) to suspend public internet access, block new SIM card registrations, and stop roaming calls.

In a letter dated January 13 seen by TechCabal, Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) said the measures would take effect from 6:00 pm local time on Tuesday and would remain in place until further notice. The restrictions cover social media, web browsing, video streaming, messaging apps, and other online services. Mobile data roaming is also affected.

The directive follows a growing trend in Africa, where governments temporarily block internet access during elections, disrupting the daily lives of millions who rely on it for information, communication, and essential services such as mobile money payments.

“The suspension applies to mobile broadband, fibre optic, leased lines, fixed wireless access, microwave radio links, and satellite internet services,” UCC executive director Nyombi Thembo said in the letter.

The UCC says the move will prevent misinformation and ensure security during the election period. Only essential services, such as hospitals, banking systems, government payment platforms, and secure election systems, will be allowed to operate via dedicated IP ranges, VPNs, or private circuits, the commission stated.

This isn’t the first time Uganda has restricted internet access around elections. In 2021, the government shut down the internet for over 100 hours. According to Reuters, Netblocks estimated that the almost five-day shutdown cost the Ugandan economy around $9 million.

President Yoweri Museveni, 81, is seeking re-election against seven challengers, including pop star Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine. Museveni has been in power since 1986.

Similar internet restrictions happened last year in Tanzania. During the 2025 general election, access to the internet, social media, and messaging apps was temporarily shut down, blocking millions from accessing bank and mobile payment networks like NALA.