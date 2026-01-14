The United States is suspending all visa processing for applicants from 75 countries, including Nigeria, Egypt, Ghana, Algeria, and Somalia, Fox News reported on Wednesday, citing a State Department memo.

Fox News reported that the Trump administration has directed consular officers from 75 countries to reject visa applications under existing laws while the State Department reconsiders its screening and vetting processes. The pause will begin on January 21.

“The State Department will use its long-standing authority to deem ineligible potential immigrants who would become a public charge on the United States and exploit the generosity of the American people,” State Department spokesperson Tommy Piggott told Fox News.

“Immigration from these 75 countries will be paused while the State Department reassess immigration processing procedures to prevent the entry of foreign nationals who would take welfare and public benefits.”

Other African countries on the list include Cameroon, Cape Verde, Cote d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Libya, Morocco, Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, and Uganda.

The suspension could have knock-on effects beyond immigration policy, particularly for startup founders from affected countries. African founders, particularly those from Nigeria and Egypt, may face disruptions to travel to the US for investor meetings, accelerators, conferences, and fundraising roadshows, at a time when access to global capital is already becoming more challenging.

The suspension comes a week after the US announced a visa bond programme that could require applicants from more than 20 African countries, including Nigeria, to post refundable financial bonds of up to $15,000 as a condition for short-term business and tourist visas.