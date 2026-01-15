Nigeria’s travel landscape has reached an inflection point in 2026, driven by a growing appetite among Nigerians to travel abroad despite tightening and rapidly changing immigration policies. According to the Value of Air Transport to Nigeria report by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), international air travel recorded 2.1 million passenger departures in 2023.

This surge in mobility is echoed in the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) Economic Impact 2024 report, which highlights a record-breaking rebound in global travel demand, as Nigerians increasingly view international travel as a non-negotiable component of their professional and personal growth.

This guide covers visa requirements for the countries most travelled to by Nigerians, based on IATA and WTTC data: the United Kingdom, Ghana, Canada, the United States, South Africa, and Ethiopia.

In the following sections, we break down official visa fees, required service charges, verified government websites to help avoid third-party scams, and the typical processing timelines for each destination.

United Kingdom

Visa Category Government website Where to apply Government Fee Processing Time Standard visitor visa https://www.gov.uk/standard-visitor/apply-standard-visitor-visa VFS Global £127 (up to 6 months) 3 weeks (depending on reason for visit) Student visa https://www.gov.uk/browse/visas-immigration/student-visas VFS Global £524 3 weeks Transit visa https://www.gov.uk/transit-visa/apply VFS Global £39 (not going through border control)



£70(through border control) 2 weeks

Screenshot of documents needed to apply for a student visa, taken from the UK Government’s website.

Screenshot of documents needed to apply for a transit visa, taken from the UK Government’s website.

Ghana

Visa requirements for Nigerians

Under the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Protocol on the Free Movement of Persons, Nigerian citizens don’t require a VISA to travel to Ghana.

Visa Type Government website Entry Method Fee Max Stay ECOWAS Entry https://gis.gov.gh/visas/ Passport Stamp None 90 Days

3. Canada

Visa requirements for Nigerians

Canada has implemented stricter caps on international students for 2026 to manage housing and infrastructure pressures.

Visa Category Website Where to apply Processing Time Visitor visa (or temporary resident visas) https://ircc.canada.ca/english/information/applications/visa.asp

https://visa.vfsglobal.com/nga/en/can 34 days (as of 7th January, 2026) Study permit https://www.canada.ca/en/immigration-refugees-citizenship/services/study-canada/study-permit/apply.html

https://visa.vfsglobal.com/nga/en/can 5 weeks Transit visa https://www.canada.ca/en/immigration-refugees-citizenship/services/visit-canada/transit/transit-visa/apply.html https://visa.vfsglobal.com/nga/en/can Free (for Nigerians passing through Canada)

Screenshot of processing time for a Canadian Visitor Visa, taken from the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada ( IRCC) website.

Screenshot of required documents for tourist visas, taken from the IRCC website.

Screenshot of documents needed to apply for a transit visa, taken from the IRCC website.

4. United States

Visa requirements for Nigerians

The primary entry point for foreign nationals seeking short-term travel for tourism or business is the B-1/B-2 visitor visa.

The year 2026 marks a period of significant restriction for new Nigerian applicants due to the suspension of visa processing for immigrants coming from 75 countries, including Nigeria. This came after the Presidential Proclamation 10998, which significantly expanded U.S. travel restrictions, halting most visa issuance and entry for nationals of 19 countries, and the Visa Bond Pilot Program, which requires a specific bond amount to be paid for a visa.

Visa Category Status for 2026 Implementation Date Bond Amount B-1/B-2 (Visitor) Partial Suspension & Bond Jan 1, 2026 (Suspension) / Jan 21, 2026 (Bond) $5,000 – $15,000 F/M/J (Student) Partial Suspension Jan 1, 2026 N/A

U.S. Visa Portal Official Government Website Purpose Bureau of Consular Affairs travel.state.gov Official source for all visa categories and news ESTA Application Site esta.cbp.dhs.gov Authorization for Visa Waiver Program travelers Visa Appointment System usvisaappt.com Scheduling for embassy interviews (various posts) U.S. Embassy Nigeria ng.usembassy.gov Post-specific instructions for applicants in Nigeria

5. South Africa

Visa requirements for Nigerians

Nigeria is not on South Africa’s visa-exempt list; all travelers must apply via the VFS Global centers or the e-Visa portal.

Visa Category Requirements Processing Time Visitor https://www.dha.gov.za/index.php/immigration-services/types-of-visas

60 days Study visa https://www.dha.gov.za/index.php/immigration-services/types-of-visas#study-visa 60 days

6. Ethiopia

Ethiopia is a major aviation hub for Nigerians, with Addis Ababa serving as a primary transit point for those flying to Europe, Asia, and North America.

Since late 2022, Ethiopia has suspended visa-on-arrival for many nationalities, including Nigerians. All travelers must now obtain an e-visa or a physical visa from the embassy before departure.

Visa Type Official government website Government Fee Processing Time Tourist e-Visa (30 Days) https://www.evisa.gov.et/information/tourist $62 3 days (minimum) Tourist e-Visa (90 Days) https://www.evisa.gov.et/information/tourist $152 3 days (minimum) Investment e-Visa https://www.evisa.gov.et/information/InvestmentVisa $62 – $502(30 days- 12 months) 3 days (minimum) Student Visa https://www.evisa.gov.et/information/student-visa $62 Not stated on the website

A screenshot of the requirements for a student visa, taken from the Ethiopian Immigration and Citizenship Service website.