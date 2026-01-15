Search

  Visa rules Nigerians need to know for top travel destinations in 2026

    By

    Fancy Goodman

    By

    Fancy Goodman
    
    

    Nigeria’s travel landscape has reached an inflection point in 2026, driven by a growing appetite among Nigerians to travel abroad despite tightening and rapidly changing immigration policies. According to the Value of Air Transport to Nigeria report by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), international air travel recorded 2.1 million passenger departures in 2023.

    This surge in mobility is echoed in the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) Economic Impact 2024 report, which highlights a record-breaking rebound in global travel demand, as Nigerians increasingly view international travel as a non-negotiable component of their professional and personal growth. 

    This guide covers visa requirements for the countries most travelled to by Nigerians, based on IATA and WTTC data: the United Kingdom, Ghana, Canada, the United States, South Africa, and Ethiopia.

    In the following sections, we break down official visa fees, required service charges, verified government websites to help avoid third-party scams, and the typical processing timelines for each destination.

    1. United Kingdom
    Visa CategoryGovernment websiteWhere to applyGovernment FeeProcessing Time
    Standard visitor visahttps://www.gov.uk/standard-visitor/apply-standard-visitor-visaVFS Global£127 (up to 6 months)3 weeks (depending on reason for visit)
    Student visahttps://www.gov.uk/browse/visas-immigration/student-visasVFS Global£5243 weeks 
    Transit visahttps://www.gov.uk/transit-visa/applyVFS Global£39 (not going through border control)

    £70(through border control)    		2 weeks 
    Screenshot of documents needed to apply for a student visa, taken from the UK Government’s website.

    Screenshot of documents needed to apply for a transit visa, taken from the UK Government’s website.

    1. Ghana

    Visa requirements for Nigerians 

    Under the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Protocol on the Free Movement of Persons, Nigerian citizens don’t require a VISA to travel to Ghana.

    Visa TypeGovernment websiteEntry MethodFeeMax Stay
    ECOWAS Entryhttps://gis.gov.gh/visas/Passport Stamp None90 Days

    3. Canada

    Visa requirements for Nigerians 

    Canada has implemented stricter caps on international students for 2026 to manage housing and infrastructure pressures. 

    Visa CategoryWebsiteWhere to applyProcessing Time
    Visitor visa (or temporary resident visas)https://ircc.canada.ca/english/information/applications/visa.asp
    		https://visa.vfsglobal.com/nga/en/can34 days (as of 7th January, 2026)
    Study permithttps://www.canada.ca/en/immigration-refugees-citizenship/services/study-canada/study-permit/apply.html
    		https://visa.vfsglobal.com/nga/en/can5 weeks
    Transit visahttps://www.canada.ca/en/immigration-refugees-citizenship/services/visit-canada/transit/transit-visa/apply.htmlhttps://visa.vfsglobal.com/nga/en/canFree (for Nigerians passing through Canada)
    Screenshot of processing time for a Canadian Visitor Visa, taken from the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada ( IRCC) website.

    Screenshot of required documents for tourist visas, taken from the IRCC website.

    Screenshot of documents needed to apply for a transit visa, taken from the IRCC website.

    4. United States

    Visa requirements for Nigerians

    The primary entry point for foreign nationals seeking short-term travel for tourism or business is the B-1/B-2 visitor visa. 

    The year 2026 marks a period of significant restriction for new Nigerian applicants due to the suspension of visa processing for immigrants coming from 75 countries, including Nigeria. This came after the Presidential Proclamation 10998, which significantly expanded U.S. travel restrictions, halting most visa issuance and entry for nationals of 19 countries, and the Visa Bond Pilot Program, which requires a specific bond amount to be paid for a visa.

    Visa CategoryStatus for 2026Implementation DateBond Amount
    B-1/B-2 (Visitor)Partial Suspension & BondJan 1, 2026 (Suspension) / Jan 21, 2026 (Bond)$5,000 – $15,000
    F/M/J (Student)Partial SuspensionJan 1, 2026N/A
    U.S. Visa PortalOfficial Government WebsitePurpose
    Bureau of Consular Affairstravel.state.govOfficial source for all visa categories and news
    ESTA Application Siteesta.cbp.dhs.govAuthorization for Visa Waiver Program travelers
    Visa Appointment Systemusvisaappt.comScheduling for embassy interviews (various posts)
    U.S. Embassy Nigeriang.usembassy.govPost-specific instructions for applicants in Nigeria

    5. South Africa

    Visa requirements for Nigerians 

    Nigeria is not on South Africa’s visa-exempt list; all travelers must apply via the VFS Global centers or the e-Visa portal.

    Visa CategoryRequirementsProcessing Time
    Visitor https://www.dha.gov.za/index.php/immigration-services/types-of-visas
    60 days
    Study visahttps://www.dha.gov.za/index.php/immigration-services/types-of-visas#study-visa60 days

    6. Ethiopia

    Ethiopia is a major aviation hub for Nigerians, with Addis Ababa serving as a primary transit point for those flying to Europe, Asia, and North America.

    Since late 2022, Ethiopia has suspended visa-on-arrival for many nationalities, including Nigerians. All travelers must now obtain an e-visa or a physical visa from the embassy before departure.

    Visa TypeOfficial government websiteGovernment FeeProcessing Time
    Tourist e-Visa (30 Days)https://www.evisa.gov.et/information/tourist$623 days  (minimum)
    Tourist e-Visa (90 Days)https://www.evisa.gov.et/information/tourist$1523 days (minimum)
    Investment e-Visahttps://www.evisa.gov.et/information/InvestmentVisa$62 – $502(30  days- 12 months)3 days (minimum)
    Student Visahttps://www.evisa.gov.et/information/student-visa$62Not stated on the website
    A screenshot of the requirements for a student visa, taken from the Ethiopian Immigration and Citizenship Service website.

    A screenshot of the requirements for a student visa, taken from the Ethiopian Immigration and Citizenship Service website.

