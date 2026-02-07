African insurers have recorded the continent’s fastest digital maturity progress over the past year, narrowing the gap with fintech as the financial sector shifts focus from rapid expansion to operational efficiency and profitability, according to the African Financial Industry Report released by Deloitte, a leading global consulting and professional services firm, and the Africa Financial Summit (AFIS).

The report, based on interviews with senior executives from more than 70 financial institutions across Africa, shows that more than half of institutions now consider themselves digitally mature, with 54% reporting advanced digital capabilities, up from 48% in 2024.

The growing focus on digital maturity signals that African financial institutions are moving beyond digital experimentation, treating technology as essential infrastructure for profitability, risk control, and regulatory compliance, as rising costs, cybersecurity threats, and tighter funding conditions push the sector toward more disciplined and efficient operations.

This shift mirrors broader changes across Africa’s financial technology ecosystem, where the era of growth-at-all-costs has given way to sustainability and risk management. Fintech funding fell sharply from $863 million in the first half of 2023 to about $185 million in the same period in 2024, as global financial conditions tightened and investors pushed companies to prioritise profitability and operational discipline over rapid expansion.

At the same time, rising fraud losses have underscored the risks tied to digital scale, with Nigeria’s Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) reporting ₦52.26 billion ($38.3 million) lost to fraud in 2024, much of it through digital channels.

Across the banking sector, growing cyber threats and the high cost of integrating AI and cloud infrastructure are also pushing institutions to treat digital systems less as competitive differentiation and more as core infrastructure required to manage risk, comply with regulation, and sustain margins in a more constrained operating environment.

Ambroise Depouilly, managing partner at Deloitte Francophone Africa, said the sector’s transition reflects consolidation rather than slowdown. “The African financial sector has entered a phase of maturity,” he said. “Confidence is high, fundamentals are strengthening, and continental integration is becoming a reality.”

Whilst fintechs remain the most digitally mature institutions, with 67% classified as digital leaders, insurers recorded the biggest year-on-year progress.

Some 59% of insurance companies now occupy advanced digital positions, including 12% in the leaders category, marking a 19-point increase from 2024 and reflecting a strategic focus on building digital foundations to reach underserved markets.

Banks, however, show a two-speed transformation, with 45% considering themselves advanced in digital technology, whilst 35% rank themselves as followers, compared to 15% in 2024, revealing disparities based on investment capacity.

Illustrating this disparity, six major Nigerian banks, including Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), Zenith, and UBA, spent ₦268.7 billion ($171.5 million) in technology infrastructure in 2024, a 74.5% increase from 2023.

As institutions strengthen their digital foundations, they are deploying technology across key operational areas. Some 81% of respondents cited digital transformation as a key lever for improving financial performance and customer experience, though the focus is shifting from launching new digital products to strengthening existing processes and controls.

Central to this transformation is artificial intelligence, which is emerging as a core tool across the sector. Executives expect AI to have a strong or transformative impact across key functions, with 77% citing fraud detection as a major use case, whilst 70% pointed to operational process optimisation.

Credit risk analysis and personalisation of financial products were also identified among the leading AI applications, with 72% citing personalisation and 68% pointing to chatbots as having a significant impact.

However, most AI deployments are currently focused on strengthening existing risk management and operational processes rather than launching entirely new business models. Institutions are prioritising use cases with immediate returns on investment, particularly in fraud detection and credit scoring, as cybersecurity concerns intensify.

On the cybersecurity front, threats are becoming more pressing. Cybersecurity was ranked as the main concern by 51% of respondents, up from 39% in 2024, with 58% reporting high or very high exposure to cyber risks. Strategic risk exposure also increased significantly to 40%, whilst regulatory risk exposure rose to 35%.

Rising costs linked to talent, technology investments, and regulatory compliance are putting pressure on operational efficiency, pushing institutions to rely more heavily on automation and data-driven systems.

These mounting security challenges are driving regulatory changes across the continent. Across key markets, regulators are tightening oversight around cybersecurity, digital identity, and financial crime prevention as digital financial services scale. Nigeria’s central bank has strengthened risk management and cybersecurity requirements for financial institutions, while Kenya and Ghana have expanded digital identity and e-KYC frameworks to improve traceability in financial transactions.

Regulators across multiple markets have also introduced updated fintech licensing and anti–money laundering guidelines, reflecting growing pressure to align with global compliance standards and reduce systemic vulnerabilities as cross-border digital payments increase.

Despite these challenges, confidence in the sector has reached its highest level, with executives rating their organisations’ three-year economic prospects at 8 out of 10 in 2025, and 74% expressing optimism, supported by easing inflation and improved operational visibility. Fintechs, however, have adjusted their expectations downward, rating their outlook at 8.33 out of 10, compared to 9.25 in 2024, as they enter a phase of demonstrating economic viability.