Delta40, an Africa-focused venture builder, has closed a $20 million fund that includes equity, debt, and grants to invest in and help build early-stage startups across the continent, pairing seed capital with in-house operational support in a model more common in Western markets.

The new capital will be used to expand the portfolio and build more companies internally, as Delta40 deepens its role as both investor and co-founder in African startups.

“More than half of the $20 million we have raised is in commercial capital,” Lyndsay Holley Handler, Delta40’s founder and chief executive, told TechCabal, referring to return-seeking private investment rather than concessional funding.

Delta40’s raise shows investor appetite for models that blend seed capital with hands-on company-building, as African startups face tighter funding and growing pressure to turn early traction into durable businesses.

54 investors across 13 countries, including development finance institutions, foundations, family offices, and 25 startup founders, participated in the raise. 14 backers are based in Africa, providing the vehicle with a mix of local and international capital.

Delta40 writes initial cheques of $100,000 to $500,000 at the idea-to-seed stage, with follow-on capacity. It focuses on energy and mobility, agriculture and food systems, and financial technology, and plans to apply artificial intelligence tools across its portfolio.

Beyond investing, Delta40 runs corporate-backed innovation programmes and early founder engagement initiatives designed to build startup pipelines and test ideas before formal company launch.

The firm operates a venture studio in Kenya and Nigeria, two of Africa’s most active startup hubs, joining other Nairobi-based venture builders such as Purple Elephant Ventures and RHIPFactory.

Institutional investors in the fund include the Soros Economic Development Fund, Dutch development bank FMO, GIZ, and the Rockefeller Foundation, alongside several impact-focused funds and foundations. Law firm Wilson Sonsini advised on the structure and also invested.

Founded in 2021, Delta40 said it has backed 16 companies so far, including logistics startup Lori and solar fintech platform SunFi.

Within its venture studio model, Delta40’s team develops minimum viable products, hires early teams, and spins projects out into standalone companies.

Delta40 invests in three areas it believes have large, underserved demand: energy and mobility, agriculture and food systems, and financial services tied to data and artificial intelligence.

But the model goes beyond writing cheques. Through its studio, Delta40 works with founders on product, commercial strategy, fundraising, and governance to help startups move past early pilots into functioning businesses. The firm also helps with go-to-market planning and exit preparation, areas young companies often struggle to cover on their own.