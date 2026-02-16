The Nigerian government introduced the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) in 2023 to expand access to tertiary education and reduce financial pressure on students and their sponsors.

The fund was established under the Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act 2023, later revised in 2024 to clarify eligibility and repayment terms, and formally created NELFUND as the agency responsible for managing and disbursing student loans to qualified Nigerians in public higher institutions.

The fund covers two major components: institutional charges and student upkeep. Institutional charges are paid directly to the school, while upkeep support is paid into the student’s personal bank account. So far, the scheme has disbursed ₦184 billion ($136.18 million) to 1.5 million students across 265 institutions.

As the 2025/2026 academic cycle reaches its peak, more than 2 million Nigerian higher education students are seeking clarity on payment timelines and repayment terms. This guide breaks down the latest updates from NELFUND to help applicants navigate the portal and secure their academic loans.

What to know about the NELFUND disbursement for 2026

Disbursement of student loans for the 2025/2026 academic session is currently ongoing. Applications opened in October 2025 and were initially scheduled to close in January 2026. However, this deadline was moved to February 27, 2026, to give students more time to complete their application.

Approved loans are being released in batches; the fund scheme disclosed in February 2026 that it disbursed almost ₦400 million ($295,000) in student loans to Delta State University, Abraka.

NELFUND typically aims to disburse funds within 30 days of receiving an approved application. However, the timeline for payment depends on how quickly institutions confirm student enrollment and upload fee details. Once verification is complete and approval is granted, institutional fees are paid directly to schools, while upkeep allowances are transferred to students. If an application still shows as pending, it may mean that verification or internal processing is still in progress.

Are you qualified to apply for NELFUND?

The scheme is currently available to Nigerian students who are studying or desire to study in federal higher institutions, including public universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, or vocational schools in Nigeria. Students can apply for the loan in each academic cycle, and repayment begins two years after completion of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Loan amounts are not fixed because tuition varies across schools. The amount covered under institutional charges depends on the official fee structure submitted and verified by each institution. Students may also apply for upkeep support of up to ₦20,000 ($14.79) monthly to assist with living expenses during the academic session.

The NELFUND application process

To apply, students must register on the official NELFUND portal and create an account before completing their profile. To create an account:

Open the NELFUND application portal

Confirm your citizenship

Verify your student status by inputting your institution and matriculation number

Verify your JAMB status by providing your JAMB registration number and date of birth

If your National Identification Number (NIN) is not linked to your JAMB profile, you will need to provide it for verification

A code will be sent to the email address provided to verify the account, and then your account will be created

Complete your profile by providing your contact details, including a valid phone number, a residential address, your State of residence, and your State of Origin.

Then you would provide your account details, and your account will be created.

To apply for the loan:

On the portal’s dashboard, select ‘Loan’

If you wish to apply for the upkeep loan of ₦20,000 ($14.79) monthly, select it

You then upload your admission letter (mandatory) and your student ID card

Then you will be directed to a page where you will see the total loan amount, and then submit your application

Applications for NELFUND’s 2025/2026 disbursement cycle are open until the end of the month, as the scheme continues to expand its reach to ensure no student is left behind. While applying, it is important for accurate documentation and information to be submitted to ensure funds are disbursed in time.