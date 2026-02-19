Travellers passing through Nigeria’s major international airports will now enjoy one hour of free high-speed internet, following a new partnership between the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and MTN Nigeria, the country’s biggest telco.

The service, which began quietly in December, is already live at Terminal 2 of Murtala Muhammed International Airport Terminal 2 in Lagos and at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, a FAAN spokesperson told TechCabal. Travellers can connect without entering a password.

“It has been on since December; what we did today was a formal launch of the initiative,” the spokesperson said.

FAAN said the service will soon expand to Port Harcourt International Airport, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, and the new temporary terminal at MMIA.

Providing free high-speed internet at Nigeria’s busiest airports is a long-overdue change in how the country treats digital infrastructure in public spaces. Earlier efforts to offer reliable airport Wi-Fi were inconsistent, poorly funded, or derailed by maintenance challenges.

A notable example was the partnership between Globacom and FAAN to deploy Wi-Fi across 22 airports, which collapsed in 2015. Travellers were often left with costly roaming options or unreliable connections.

“In today’s connected world, access to reliable internet is no longer a luxury but a necessity,” said FAAN Managing Director/Chief Executive, Olubunmi Kuku. “We are pleased to offer this value-added service to our passengers, making their travel experience easier and more productive.”

The move is part of a broader push to bring Nigeria’s airports in line with global expectations, where fast, reliable Wi-Fi has become a standard passenger amenity. The IATA 2025 Global Passenger Survey shows how essential connectivity has become: 78% of travellers now expect to use their smartphones for every step of the airport journey, from booking and digital identification to baggage tracking.

“Airports are gateways to nations, and by providing free, high-speed Wi-Fi at our major international airports, we are enhancing convenience for travellers,” MTN Nigeria CEO Karl Toriola said.