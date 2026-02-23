Google has unveiled the latest smartphone model in its Pixel series, Google Pixel 10a. The release comes six months after the tech giant launched its 10th generation, the Pixel 10 series, in August 2025, which featured the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL.

Aside from being powered by the latest Tensor G5 chip, these devices were the first to feature Material 3 Expressive, Google’s latest user interface for a personalised smartphone experience.

However, the latest release, the Pixel 10a, is a step down from the 10th generation released last year, both for your wallet and in the features it presents. Here is what to expect if you’re looking to own the Pixel 10a.

The Pixel 10a unpacked

Google Pixel 10a. Image source: Google

When you pick up the Pixel 10a, it bears an unmistakable resemblance to the Pixel 9a. Where both models have the same dimension, shape, only a 3 gram difference in weight, and similar colours.

To the touch, the Pixel 10a is smooth with a plastic back and a satin aluminium frame, while the 10th-generation smartphones sport a glass back. The 10a also weighs 183g (6.5 oz)—about the size of a large apple, and is what Google recognises as the flattest Pixel A series yet, even though it has the same dimensions as the 9a.

Unlike the previous releases from the 10th generation, the 10a does not have the protruding camera bump or the slight camera bulge present in the 9a. It retains the Tensor G4 processor from the 9a, which possibly allowed Google to keep the phone at an affordable price, starting at $499.

The dual rear camera, which features 48MP for the main camera and 13MP for the ultrawide camera, allows you to switch between a crisp and sharp lens and a wider perspective when capturing photos. The 13MP front-facing camera also provides a 96.1° ultrawide field of view.

As an upgrade, Google also introduced macro focus, the camera coach and Auto Best Take into the 10a, which are also present in the 10th generation Pixels. The camera coach acts as an AI-powered photography teacher while the Auto Best Take analyses a burst of group images with AI to combine them into one shot where everyone looks their best.

The latest release also sports up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, which is 10% brighter than the 9a and a Gorilla Glass 7i screen replacing Glass 3 in the 9a. As an upgrade, Google also bumped up 30W charging from 23W, and the 10W wireless charging up from 7.5W, which allows for a 50% battery increase in roughly 30 minutes using a dedicated 45W USB-C® PPS charger or higher.

While the Google Pixel 10a has a 5100 mAh battery, just like the 9a, it supports up to 30+ hour battery life, or 120+ hours with Extreme Battery Saver, a small increase from the 9a’s 30-hour and 100-hour battery life with Extreme Battery Saver.

Google Pixel 10a. Image source: Google

Another differentiating feature of the 10a from the 9a is the Satellite SOS feature, which enables you to contact emergency services without cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. If you attempt to contact emergency services without an internet connection, the device prompts you to answer a series of questions that describe your emergency before providing directions to point your phone at the nearest satellite. Once your device is connected, you can send and receive messages from emergency dispatchers. This service is free for the first two years, and at the moment, is only available to users in Europe, the US, Canada and Australia.

With 8 GB RAM, an internal storage of up to 128 and 256 GB, the 10a ultimately maintains the same hardware as the 9a with no significant differences. The Pixel 10a is available for pre-order in select regions across America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

9a over 10a: Should you upgrade?

If you already own the Pixel 9a, you might be wondering if it is worth upgrading to the Pixel10a less than a year later. Google offers the option of paying a subsidised amount ($284) when you want to trade in an eligible smartphone for the Pixel 10a.

While there are no significant differences between 10a and 9a, if connectivity during emergencies is a must-have, a little more battery life, faster charging, and AI-powered photography features, you can consider trading in your Pixel 9a for the 10a. However, if these are nice-to-haves you are not willing to spend almost $300 for, you can stick with your Pixel 9a.

But if this is your introduction to the Pixel series, and you are considering a Pixel, the 10a holds up as the most budget-friendly with the most up-to-date technology among the latest Pixel models.