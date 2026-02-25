Key highlights from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event, held on Wednesday, February 25, in San Francisco, in the United States of America, marked a pivotal shift from traditional smartphone launches to a broader vision of an integrated AI lifestyle.

Notably, the entire keynote presentation was captured and livestreamed using the Galaxy S26 Ultra, demonstrating the device’s professional-grade broadcast capabilities.

Image Source: Samsung

Key highlights

The event focused on the transition from generative AI to autonomous agents.

Samsung introduced a multi-agent ecosystem, allowing users to choose between various AI assistants for specific tasks. A significant portion of the presentation was dedicated to the brand’s environmental commitments, specifically focusing on water management and circularity.

Samsung detailed its progress in incorporating recycled minerals and ocean-bound plastics into its latest hardware, alongside a new initiative to restore water to local communities in proportion to the water used in its manufacturing processes.

Products unveiled

Galaxy S26 series: The flagship lineup featuring the S26, S26+, and the S26 Ultra.

Galaxy Buds 4 series: New earbuds featuring an upgraded design and AI-powered active noise cancellation.

New features

Privacy display : Debuting on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, this is the world’s first privacy display on mobile. Powered by “Flex Magic Pixel” technology, it allows for hardware-level control of viewing angles. When activated, the screen appears dark to prying eyes from the side, effectively eliminating “shoulder surfing” without the need for physical screen protectors.

: Debuting on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, this is the world’s first privacy display on mobile. Powered by “Flex Magic Pixel” technology, it allows for hardware-level control of viewing angles. When activated, the screen appears dark to prying eyes from the side, effectively eliminating “shoulder surfing” without the need for physical screen protectors. Multi-Agent AI: For the first time, Samsung has integrated Perplexity AI at a system level alongside Gemini and Bixby.

Image source: Samsung

“We are building life-enhancing innovations that are dependable, broadly available and foundational to everyday life,” Won-Joon Choi, Chief Operating Officer of Mobile eXperience Business, said. “ To achieve this, our priorities are clear. AI must become a part of our infrastructure. You should be able to enjoy its benefits through the devices you use every day.”

One UI 8.5 : The new software layer introduces “Now Brief,” which provides a personalised summary of the user’s day on the lock screen, and “Drawing Assist” to turn rough sketches into polished digital art.

: The new software layer introduces “Now Brief,” which provides a personalised summary of the user’s day on the lock screen, and “Drawing Assist” to turn rough sketches into polished digital art. Vascular load tracking: A new health metric for the wearable ecosystem that monitors stress on the vascular system during sleep.

Availability and preorders

Samsung confirmed that the new range of devices will be available for purchase from March 11. For those eager to secure the hardware early, preorders for the Galaxy S26 series and Galaxy Buds 4 start from today.