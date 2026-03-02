The GSMA, a global organisation representing the interests of the mobile ecosystem, has secured commitments from 18 smartphone manufacturers to support the rollout of a $40 4G smartphone to narrow Africa’s persistent internet usage gap, according to Angela Wamola, Head of GSMA Africa.

The initiative, first launched at MWC Kigali in October 2024, sets out minimum technical specifications for an affordable 4G smartphone tailored to African users.

Since then, the GSMA says it has engaged more than 18 original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), with at least eight vendors confirming their commitment and entering commercial negotiations with mobile network operators ahead of pilot deployments this year.

Pilots are expected to begin in major population markets, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Uganda, and Tanzania, with additional countries under consideration.

The goal, Wamola told TechCabal in an interview on Monday, is to move from “theoretical specifications into a smartphone in the hands of populations” before the end of the year, proving both commercial viability and real-world utility.

The push comes against the backdrop of a widening usage gap. While mobile broadband networks now cover roughly 95% of Africa’s population, only about 40% use mobile internet services.

Globally, an estimated three billion people, primarily women, rural residents, and low-income populations in low- and middle-income countries, remain offline despite being within coverage. Handset affordability is widely regarded as one of the biggest barriers.

“We are solving for a specific problem,” Wamola said, referring to the estimated 700 million Africans who live within network coverage but have never gone online. “It’s about making sure the device is affordable, but also useful.”

Contrary to concerns that a $40 price point would mean stripped-down functionality, Wamola said the minimum specification focuses on preserving features that users value most: screen size, battery life, and storage capacity. Surveys conducted by the GSMA found that consumers are unlikely to adopt ultra-low-cost devices if they compromise on these essentials.

“In much of Africa, where there is limited access to grid electricity, battery longevity is critical,” she said.

Storage is also important to accommodate applications relevant to education, agriculture, and health sectors, the GSMA hopes will drive meaningful usage beyond basic connectivity.

The initiative operates as a tripartite collaboration. OEMs are responsible for meeting the defined specifications and setting up production lines. Mobile network operators, including MTN Group, Airtel Africa, Orange, Vodacom, Ethio Telecom, and Axian Telecom, will handle distribution and customer engagement. The GSMA, meanwhile, is advocating for policy reforms to ensure devices reach consumers at the target price.

At Mobile World Congress Kigali 2025, the GSMA and some of the biggest African telecom operators called on governments to eliminate taxes and import duties on smartphones priced below $100. Removing these fiscal burdens could cut retail prices by up to 50%, significantly expanding access.

“We are working with governments to understand the fiscal policy reforms that can support this initiative,” Wamola said, adding that the expression of interest remains open to any manufacturer able to meet the $40 specification.

She declined to name participating OEMs, noting that the focus is on the price-performance threshold rather than brand recognition.

The effort is part of a broader GSMA coalition that includes mobile operators, device vendors, ecosystem players, international organisations, and financing institutions, all seeking innovative ways to enhance handset affordability in low- and middle-income markets.

Global supply chain instability remains a risk, but Wamola said volatility would not deter the coalition’s timeline.

“The environment is always changing,” she said. “But that doesn’t stop us from trying to solve the usage gap.”