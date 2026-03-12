CarePay Group, a Kenya-based healthtech connecting insurers, healthcare providers, and members via mobile technology, has appointed Moses G. Kuria as acting CEO of Care International and M-TIBA. Irene Nafula has been named acting managing director of M-TIBA Kenya.

The leadership changes follow the departure of Pieter Prickaerts, who stepped down after nearly seven years in the company, serving as Group CEO for two years. The company said Prickaerts played a key role in shaping its growth and expanding its presence across the region.

“The Board thanks Pieter for his remarkable leadership and contribution to building the organisation and the foundation for its next phase of growth,” CarePay said in a statement on Wednesday.

Kuria, a 10-year CarePay veteran and former Group CFO, previously served as managing director of M-TIBA and holds an MBA from the University of Nairobi. He will oversee the group’s strategy and the regional expansion of its health insurance technology platform, according to the company.

Nafula, previously Commercial Director at M-TIBA, brings more than 15 years of experience in healthcare operations, product development, and delivery. She holds an MSc in Organisational Development from the United States International University and will manage Kenya operations, including strategic partnerships, operational performance, and client delivery, CarePay said.

CarePay, which started in Kenya in 2015 as M-TIBA, connects individual members to payers and providers in the healthcare ecosystem. It also operates in Nigeria and Tanzania. Last year, TechCabal reported that M-TIBA was hit by a cyberattack that went undetected for 10 days, exposing the personal and medical information of nearly five million Kenyans.