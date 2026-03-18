The World Bank has debarred three African subsidiaries of global advisory firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) for 21 months after being found guilty of manipulating procurement processes for a major cross-border electricity project.

​​In a statement on Wednesday, the Washington-based multilateral lender said PricewaterhouseCoopers Associates Africa Ltd, based in Mauritius, along with its Kenyan and Rwandan affiliates, engaged in “collusive and fraudulent practices” linked to the Eastern Electricity Highway Project, a flagship initiative to transmit hydropower from Ethiopia to Kenya.

The decision sidelines PwC from lucrative World Bank-funded projects on the continent, dealing a blow to one of the region’s most influential audit and advisory firms. It could reshape competition for high-value consulting work across emerging markets—potentially disrupting startups and tech firms reliant on World Bank funding—as scrutiny over governance and compliance tightens.

The World Bank, through its private sector arm International Finance Corporation (IFC), offers grants and low-interest loans to startups across emerging markets. On Monday, the IFC committed $20 million to invest in high-growth startups in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa.

“The debarment makes PwC Associates, PwC Kenya, PwC Rwanda, and any affiliates they control ineligible to participate in Bank Group-financed projects and operations,” the World Bank said. “It is part of a settlement agreement under which the three companies admit culpability for sanctionable practices.”

The determination was based on the company’s conduct between 2019 and the award of contracts for consultancy services and asset valuation work for the Ethiopian state power utilities.

According to the World Bank’s Integrity Vice President, the firm obtained confidential procurement documents to improperly influence the award of a contract for the implementation of International Financial Reporting Standards at the Ethiopian Electric Power Corporation.

They also attempted to steer a separate contract for a fixed asset inventory and revaluation for the power utility towards PwC Associates. During the bidding and execution of that contract, the bank found that the company misrepresented the availability and qualifications of key experts and failed to disclose the full list of subconsultants involved.

According to the World Bank, the debarment is shorter than would otherwise apply because PwC admitted misconduct. The advisory firm also agreed to a series of remedial measures, including internal investigations, disciplinary action against responsible staff, terminating relationships with all subconsultants involved, and additional staff training.