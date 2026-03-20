👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – A Wise move to Nigeria

Image: Ibukun Adedeji, Product Manager, Moniepoint

Ibukun Adedeji is a technologist and product leader working on large-scale financial and operational systems across Africa. He is currently a Product Manager at Moniepoint, where he contributes to products that power millions of businesses through payments and financial infrastructure.

Over the past several years, Ibukun has worked across lending, payments, commerce, and investments business areas, building and scaling digital products in complex, high-volume environments. Before Moniepoint, he held product leadership roles at companies including Flutterwave, Sabi, and Lupiya in Zambia, where he worked on credit, payments, and investment products serving emerging markets.

Explain what you do to a 5-year-old.



Imagine you have a piggy bank where you keep your money. Now, imagine there’s a magical piggy bank on your parents’ phone that can do really cool things like send money to grandma, pay for your snacks at the store, or even help your parents save money for your birthday party.

My job is to think about what would make that magical piggy bank work really well for other adults. I talk to lots of people to understand what they need, then I work with the people who build the magical piggy bank to make sure it’s easy to use and helps everyone with their money. I make sure the magical piggy bank is safe, easy to understand, and does exactly what people need it to do.

What’s one rookie mistake you made while working in product, and what did that teach you?

In hindsight, I focused a lot on my output as a product manager rather than pursuing business outcomes. The lesson there is for product managers to reduce their involvement in activities that drain energy without pushing the needle or making an impact on the metrics that really matter. As a product person, the priority should be to shape business outcomes while giving your customers a super experience.

What’s one thing about user behaviour in emerging markets that still surprises you?

Resilience and creativity in how people adapt technology to their realities. When you design a product, you imagine a fairly clean flow of how it should be used. But users in emerging markets often bend the system in ways you never anticipated because they are solving real problems in their day-to-day lives.

For instance, a payment product might be designed for simple transfers, but merchants start using it as an informal accounting system. Or people begin routing money through multiple wallets just to manage liquidity across different networks. What you thought was a feature becomes infrastructure for behaviours you didn’t originally plan for.