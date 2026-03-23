Moniepoint, a Visa-backed Nigerian fintech unicorn, has acquired Orda, a cloud-based restaurant management platform, in a move that deepens its push to embed payments directly into the daily operations of merchants.

Orda will be rebranded Moniebook for Restaurants and integrated into Moniebook, Moniepoint’s business management platform. Orda will continue to operate as a standalone business until the full integration is completed in the coming months.

The acquisition reflects Moniepoint’s growing ambition to evolve from a payments processor into a full-stack operating system for African businesses, handling everything from sales and inventory to payments and financial services.

It also highlights a gradual shift in Africa’s technology ecosystem, where mergers and acquisitions are increasingly emerging as growth strategies for larger startups and exit pathways for smaller ones. In January, Flutterwave acquired open banking startup Mono in an all-stock transaction, valued between $25 million and $40 million, to scale its bank-linked payment system capabilities.

Orda currently operates in Nigeria and Kenya, but the acquisition only covers its Nigerian operations, Moniepoint clarified, leaving the possibility of a broader consolidation involving its Kenyan arm in the future.

The deal’s value was not disclosed, and about 25 members of Orda’s team have joined Moniepoint, according to people close to the deal. The six-year-old restaurant technology company raised $4.5 million in seed funding in 2022.

Why Moniepoint is betting on Orda

Nigeria’s food service market is expected to hit $12.37 billion in 2026, according to Mordor Intelligence, a global insight firm. Restaurants are also already a meaningful source of transaction volume for Moniepoint: Nigerians spent ₦8 billion ($5.83 million) daily at restaurants in 2025 using Moniepoint’s payment infrastructure, according to the company.

“Data has shown us that Africa’s restaurant sector is one of the continent’s most dynamic economic engines,” said Tosin Eniolorunda, group chief executive officer of Moniepoint. “Yet the majority of food businesses still operate with manual processes and fragmented tools.”

Beyond scale, restaurants have operational complexities that generic bookkeeping platforms lack. Unlike retail stores, restaurants track ingredients rather than finished goods, manage menus instead of simple item lists, and often deal with combos and recipes. Orda was built specifically to address those needs.

The platform already powers restaurant operations for major Nigerian chains such as those under the Eat’N’Go group, which operates Domino’s Pizza and Cold Stone Creamery franchises.

In its 2024 food trend tracker, Orda disclosed that over 1,075 restaurants relied on its platform, with 31,600-plus menu items listed. The most ordered items were beef, jollof rice, and water. It processed over 5.2 million transactions in 2024.

But while Orda manages restaurant operations, payments still happen outside the system.

With this acquisition, Moniepoint gains both the technology and a ready-made base of restaurant customers, while adding the payment layer.

Going full-stack for restaurants

In most restaurants today, the sales process is fragmented.

A cashier records an order in one system, processes the payment on a separate point of sale terminal, and later reconciles both manually. The disconnect creates operational inefficiencies and increases the risk of reconciliation errors or payment leakage.

Moniepoint’s integration aims to collapse that workflow into a single system.

Under the new setup, a cashier records a sale inside the restaurant management software, now Moniebook for Restaurants. The customer then pays using a Moniepoint terminal through card or bank transfer. The system automatically confirms the payment, closes the transaction, and generates a receipt that reflects both the sale and payment details.

Because payments and sales records are directly linked, reconciliation happens automatically, and restaurant owners can track performance from the Moniebook dashboard.

The integration also addresses one of the most persistent problems in small business operations: payments routed through unofficial PoS terminals or misdirected transfers.

By tying transactions directly to the business’s management system, payments flow straight into the merchant’s account.

Over time, the transaction data generated through this system could feed into Moniepoint’s broader financial services ecosystem.

By analysing payment volumes, inventory turnover, and sales patterns, the company could generate insights about restaurant performance and potentially offer services such as working capital loans.

The automated payment feature is expected to launch on the current Orda platform in the coming weeks.

Existing Orda customers will begin seeing gradual changes to the platform, including a shift from Orda’s green interface to Moniepoint’s signature blue branding as the integration progresses.

“For our customers, we are assuring a smooth transition with no disruption to the platform and retained access to the support you are used to,” said Guy Futi, CEO of Orda. “What changes is your access to opportunities. Over the coming weeks, being part of Moniebook means you’ll have more tools, more reach, and more ways to grow your business than ever before.”

New restaurants will be onboarded on Moniebook for Restaurants as the company works on the full integration of both platforms.

Bringing delivery platforms into the system

Another part of the integration Moniepoint is prioritising is connectivity with food delivery platforms such as Chowdeck and Glovo.

Many restaurants in Nigeria receive orders from multiple channels, such as walk-in customers and delivery apps, but manage them separately. Staff often manually copy delivery orders into restaurant systems, a process that slows down operations and creates room for mistakes.

Orda already integrates with delivery aggregators, allowing restaurants to sync menus and receive incoming orders from platforms like Chowdeck and Glovo directly inside their dashboard.

As the platform becomes part of Moniebook, those integrations are expected to expand into its broader ecosystem.

Building an operating system for African businesses

Moniepoint began as a payments infrastructure provider but has steadily expanded its product stack.

The company now offers business banking, lending, cross-border payments, and merchant tools. In 2025 alone, Moniepoint processed ₦412 trillion ($300.39 billion) in transaction volumes.

Moniebook, the platform absorbing Orda, launched in 2025 as the company’s attempt to combine bookkeeping, inventory tracking, and payments into a single operating system for businesses.

Since launch, the product has processed more than 12.6 million sales transactions, according to the company.

Orda’s acquisition automatically increases the number of unique businesses using Moniebook by close to 50%, people close to the deal said.

While the deal will ultimately increase transaction volumes flowing through Moniepoint’s network, the company says volume is not the immediate objective.

Instead, the strategy is to make its payment infrastructure embedded inside the operational software businesses rely on every day.

If payments are built directly into how businesses run their operations, switching providers becomes significantly harder.

Restaurants are only the first step. There are indications that Moniepoint is planning to build or acquire industry-specific software layers for other sectors as it continues to scale Moniebook.