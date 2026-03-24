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    Why MTN is shutting down Ayoba and rethinking its super app strategy

    By

    Frank Eleanya
    Why MTN is shutting down Ayoba and rethinking its super app strategy
    Image Source: MTN Group

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    MTN Group is phasing out Ayoba, the messaging and lifestyle app once positioned as Africa’s answer to WeChat, as it pivots towards a unified digital platform. The decision, announced in March 2026, reflects a broader rethink of how the telecom giant delivers digital services under its Ambition 2030 strategy.

    The company said the move is driven by the need to simplify its digital ecosystem. Over time, MTN developed multiple standalone apps spanning messaging, content, and financial services. Ayoba sat at the centre of that strategy, combining chat, music, games, news, and mobile money into a single “super app.” Rather than continuing to scale that model further, MTN is now consolidating these services into a single integrated platform.

    “We are building a unified digital platform designed to bring connectivity, content, services, and everyday digital experiences together in one place,” MTN said in a statement shared with TechCabal on Tuesday, March 24. The company said the shift is to reduce fragmentation and deliver a more seamless user experience as customer expectations evolve.

    The shutdown is already underway. Ayoba was removed from major app stores on March 20, 2026, while existing users in markets including  Nigeria, Ghana, and South Africa have been given a 30-day window before the service is discontinued. Users have been notified through in-app messages and updated terms and conditions, in line with regulatory requirements.

    Ayoba’s closure marks the end of an ambitious attempt to build a homegrown super app for Africa’s digital ecosystem. Launched in 2019, the platform scaled rapidly, at one point surpassing 35 million monthly active users. Much of that growth was driven by zero-rated data access for MTN subscribers, alongside features like SMS bridging, which enabled communication with non-smartphone users. Over time, the app expanded beyond messaging, integrating music streaming, mini-apps, and mobile money in a bid to evolve into a full-service digital platform.

    Yet, that early momentum proved difficult to sustain. A significant share of users was drawn by free data incentives rather than long-term utility, resulting in weak retention, particularly in the face of entrenched global platforms such as WhatsApp. Persistent technical issues, including verification challenges in its final year, further eroded the user experience and reduced engagement.

    Although Ayoba was central to  MTN’s Digital Services segment, its financial performance was never disclosed separately. Its contribution was reported alongside other offerings such as SMS-based value-added services, gaming, and music. While the segment recorded 15% growth in 2025, it lagged behind  MTN’s fintech business, which grew 24.9% and processed $500 billion in transaction value, highlighting where the company is now placing its strategic focus. 


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