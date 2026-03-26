👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Maziv gains

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Nigeria has soft-launched a digital trade portal that is meant to change how goods move in and out of the country, with the first phase going live on March 27.

It is called the National Single Window (NSW), and the idea is simple: instead of dealing with multiple regulatory agencies during customs clearance, such as the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), importers and exporters will use a single website to submit documents, pay fees, and track approvals in one place.

State of play: In theory, it should cut how long cargo spends stuck in documentation, which the government itself says accounts for most of dwell time at the ports.

For a business owner, that means a few simple things: fewer trips to port offices in Apapa just to “drop one letter,” less money spent on runners and fixers, and better visibility on where your container or shipment is in the approval chain. You submit licences, permits, and certificates on one portal, get decisions faster (if the agencies do their jobs), and ideally clear goods in days instead of weeks.

It is the kind of back-office upgrade that is boring to talk about but meaningful if you are the one trying to move containers.

But as far as digitising Nigerian business goes, a trade portal will only amplify the infrastructural issues it sits on top of: bad port roads, congestion around Apapa and Tin Can in Lagos, weak rail links, and chaotic truck parks. Finance minister Wale Edun admitted this when he said “a digital platform alone does not move goods” and warned that port inefficiencies could wipe out the gains.

What do Nigerians stand to gain? If it works, faster clearance, fewer human touchpoints, less room for petty rent-seeking and, over time, lower costs baked into the prices you pay for imported goods.

The harder question we cannot answer is whether this is a clear example of technology affecting our lives in the smallest way possible, or just another Tuesday for announcing the next shiny object that never quite matches the launch-day speeches.