Niger State, in Nigeria’s north-central region, has introduced a major shift in its tech governance structure, replacing its Ministry of Communications Technology and Digital Economy with a new agency tasked with driving digital initiatives more efficiently.

The move signals a push by Nigeria’s largest state by land mass to cut through entrenched civil service bottlenecks and accelerate the execution of its technology and digital economy agenda.

The overhaul means the state has replaced the position of the ministry’s commissioner with a director-general of the newly minted Niger State Information Technology and Digital Economy Agency (NSITDEA). Sulaiman Isah, the former commissioner of the ministry, will lead the agency as Director–General.

“We decided not to go the ministry route because it wasn’t working for tech, given the bureaucracy and bottlenecks,” Isah told TechCabal in a telephone conversation on Friday, March 27, 2026.

The move reflects a broader shift among governments toward more agile structures for driving digital transformation. Several states have already adopted this approach. Anambra State Information Communication Technology (ICT) Agency, established in 2019, leads Anambra’s “Everything Technology, Technology Everywhere” vision, while Kaduna State Information Technology Development Agency focuses primarily on expanding digital literacy in Kaduna State.

Niger State’s own journey with ICT governance dates back to 2006, according to additional information shared by Isah, when it operated under the Planning, Research, and Statistics Department within the Ministry of Science and Technology.

At the time, its role was largely administrative, limited to basic data processing, record-keeping, and minimal automation, positioning technology as a support function rather than a strategic driver. Today, those responsibilities remain fragmented across multiple ministries, including tertiary education and science and technology.

The creation of the Ministry of Communications Technology and Digital Economy in August 2023 marked a turning point, signalling that ICT had grown too significant to remain embedded as a sub-unit within a broader ministry.

Now, by transitioning from a ministry-led model to an agency structure, Niger State is betting on a more agile system, one designed to move faster, operate with greater flexibility, and better respond to the demands of an evolving digital landscape.

Isah noted that at the core of the new agency’s mandate is the responsibility to shape and execute the state’s digital agenda. It will develop policies, strategies, and standards across information technology, innovation, and the broader digital economy, while also overseeing their implementation—positioning it as both policymaker and executor.

Its enabling law, the Niger State Information Technology and Digital Economy Agency Law (2025), establishes it as an independent statutory body with a governing board and a director general appointed by the governor for a renewable four-year term.

The law also creates a dedicated funding structure that draws on a levy on internally generated revenue, as well as donations and loans, ensuring the agency operates with a degree of financial autonomy.

Beyond policy, Isah also noted that the agency will take on regulatory functions, including licensing and monitoring digital service providers and ICT operators within the state, in line with federal laws. This gives it significant oversight over the local tech ecosystem, from startups to established service providers, and signals a more structured approach to managing digital growth.

He also highlighted infrastructure development as another key focus. The agency is expected to promote the deployment of secure, inclusive digital infrastructure across Niger State and lead efforts to improve digital literacy and skills. This includes coordinating training programs for citizens, public servants, and businesses, a move aimed at ensuring that the benefits of digital transformation are widely distributed.

To support innovation, the agency will facilitate the creation of hubs, technology parks, and incubation centres, and maintain a startup and innovation registry aligned with the Nigeria Start-up Act. This could help position Niger State as a more attractive destination for tech entrepreneurs and improve the ease of doing business for ICT-related ventures, according to Isah.

The agency will also play a central role in modernising public service delivery. It is tasked with developing e-government platforms, digital service portals, and interoperable systems that can streamline how citizens interact with the government. In parallel, it will provide technical support to ministries, departments, and agencies, helping them adopt digital tools and improve internal processes.

Cybersecurity and data governance are also part of the agency’s mandate, according to Isah. The agency will promote awareness around cyber risks and encourage best practices across both public and private sectors, while advising the state government on investment priorities and potential partnerships.

Importantly, the new structure gives the agency powers that go beyond coordination. It can issue regulations and guidelines, enter into partnerships, and enforce compliance through administrative sanctions where necessary. This combination of operational and regulatory authority is designed to give it the tools needed to deliver on its objectives.

For Niger State, the shift represents more than an administrative change. It is an attempt to rethink how the government engages with technology, moving from a slower, policy-heavy ministry model to a more execution-focused institution.

Isah said the state legislature is working on a legal framework to formally establish the agency as a statutory body backed by law.