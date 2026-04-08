MTN Group has awarded its Nigeria CEO, Karl Toriola, performance shares worth approximately ₦463.7 million ($335,000), reinforcing the telecom giant’s strategy to retain top leadership in its most critical markets.

The award, disclosed in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, is part of MTN’s 2010 Performance Share Plan (PSP), which allocates equity to senior executives across the group.

Toriola received 28,704 shares valued at R5.5 million (about $$335,000), with additional long-term incentives tied to MTN Nigeria’s local compensation structure pushing the total value significantly higher in naira terms.

The structure aligns executive incentives with long-term company performance while discouraging leadership turnover. It is particularly relevant for markets like Nigeria and Ghana, which contributed a combined 46.8% to group service revenue, but also present regulatory and macroeconomic challenges.

The broader share allocation, worth over R150 million ($9.1 million), comes just after the close of Q1 2026 and signals strong confidence in the group’s leadership despite ongoing currency volatility and regulatory pressures in key African markets.

At the group level, CEO Ralph Mupita received the largest allocation, with 207,633 shares worth nearly R40 million ($2.4 million). Other top executives, including Ebenezer Asante, Senior Vice President, Markets, MTN Group, and Tsholofelo Molefe, MTN Group Chief Financial Officer, also received substantial equity awards.

The shares are not immediately accessible. They are tied to a three-year vesting period ending in December 2028 and are subject to performance conditions. These include targets likely linked to fintech growth, 5G expansion, and broader competitiveness metrics. If these benchmarks are not met, a portion of the shares may not vest.

The filing also highlights a dual-incentive approach for Nigerian executives. In addition to group-level shares, leaders such as Toriola and MTN Nigeria’s Chief Financial Officer, Modupe Kadri, receive equity tied to the local subsidiary.