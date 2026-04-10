Quick Fire 🔥 with Chukwuemeka Mbachu

As an experienced banking specialist, Chukwuemeka Mbachu believes banking is no longer just evolving, it’s being rebuilt; from products to platforms, from transactions to relationships, and from dashboards to something far more powerful: confidence. He is building at the centre of that shift, reimagining how people experience money in a digital-first world.

As Director at Unyte Africa, he is driving that vision into insurance, partnering with some of Africa’s leading insurers, including AXA Mansard, Leadway Assurance, and Heirs Holdings, to build the infrastructure behind Superpool, a platform simplifying how individuals and businesses across Africa discover, compare, and purchase insurance.

At HSBC UK, he works as a Digital Expert with one core mission: making digital banking feel effortless, driving adoption across mobile and online platforms, reducing friction in everyday banking, and turning complex financial tools into intuitive experiences customers actually trust. His belief is simple: the future of finance will not be defined by access alone, but by the confidence it gives people to take control of their financial lives.

Explain what you do to a 5-year-old.

I make digital journeys easier, so that when people use an app to manage their money, get insurance, or access any financial service, it actually feels like it was built for them.

What is one thing traditional banks still do very well that fintechs underestimate?

Accountability. Fintechs have mastered speed, user experience (UX), and access. But when things go wrong, accounts flagged, payments delayed, compliance checks triggered, customers don’t simply want a fast app. They need a system that can hold the pressure.

Traditional banks have spent decades building that accountability into their operations. Risk frameworks, regulatory alignment, and escalation layers that don’t just process transactions but protect people’s money.

Fintechs are brilliantly rebuilding the front end of banking. The real challenge is rebuilding the backend of trust.

Let’s say we’re granting wishes. What’s your elevator pitch for making everyday people feel more “confident” about how they control their financial lives? In what ways will your world look very different from what it is today?

Most people don’t fail with money because they’re irresponsible. They fail because the products built to help them were never really built for them. I’m trying to fix that inside one of the world’s largest banks, and through a platform making insurance accessible to people who’ve never had a safety net.

Tell us about one tiny UX or product tweak that made a surprisingly big difference to how people used a banking or insurance product.

Breaking things down. At HSBC, we listen closely to customers who aren’t happy about our services. In one instance, the feedback we received was consistent: users said our app looked too complicated to use and navigate.

The fix wasn’t to add more features. We redesigned the user journey to simplify usage, guiding them through the seemingly complex processes. Breaking the steps into stages that felt like they were unlocking wins kept the bad reviews away. Our customers felt like they were progressing rather than drowning.

Part of my role as a Digital Expert is translating exactly that kind of feedback into adoption, working with customers and colleagues to shift behaviour away from manual processes and towards digital ones.

What is the biggest misconception Africans have about insurance that you find yourself correcting over and over?

That Insurance is optional. I think it is one of the most important financial safety nets a person can have, yet it’s widely seen as a luxury or an afterthought.

Superpool exists precisely because of that gap. Once people see insurance as protection rather than cost, the decision becomes obvious. We’ve seen it firsthand at Superpool: the moment the framing shifts, so does the behaviour.

If you could redesign one moment in the typical bank customer journey from scratch, which moment would you pick and why?

Onboarding. It’s where users either gain confidence or drop off, and most banks still treat it as a compliance exercise rather than a product opportunity. At HSBC UK, we’ve proven it doesn’t have to be that way.

The redesigned user journey was built around three deliberate stages: Welcome, Product Set-Up, and Digital Adoption, personalising their experience.

The results we saw showed that it works even today: 20% more new customers chose HSBC as their primary bank, the end-to-end account opening journey was compressed to under 12 minutes, and the bank was awarded Best customer experience (CX) Business Model at the Digital CX Awards 2025. I work inside that standard every day, and it’s the benchmark I bring to every digital interaction I design.

You have a microphone to African tech. What do you want to say?

Build for real people, not just scale. The next wave of innovation won’t come from what looks impressive; it will come from what people actually understand, trust, and use. Scale without clarity is just noise.