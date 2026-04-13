For all the talk of digitising agriculture, Kenya’s most durable agri-infrastructure is a system built on shared ownership, pooled risk, and slow, compounding trust. Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisations (SACCOs), alongside producer cooperatives, manage over a trillion shillings (>$7.7 billion) in assets, financing, aggregating, and stabilising rural economies for decades.

They are the backbone of rural finance and aggregation, not the relics some would like to consider them to be today. Yet, much of Kenya’s ag-tech ecosystem behaves as if this system doesn’t exist. This is the gap and the opportunity that most founders and investors in the space are missing.

If you strip away the language of “disruption,” what many ag-tech startups are trying to build today—farmer networks, embedded finance, supply chain coordination—already exists inside cooperatives. The difference is that cooperatives did it without VC backing, growth-at-all-costs pressure, or the need to convince farmers to trust them.

Trust in rural economies is built over years of shared exposure, across good seasons and bad, bumper harvests and defaults. SACCOs understand this intimately. Their model is based on managing known relationships, using social collateral to make lending decisions. It is why, even today, many SACCOs post repayment rates that would make digital lenders envious. For ag-tech startups, this creates a structural disadvantage: you can build the best credit or insurance model in Nairobi, but if a farmer sees you as an outsider, your data will always be thinner than the cooperative’s intuition.

Agriculture is not a product problem first

Founders often start with a product: a marketplace to connect farmers to buyers, a platform to optimise yields, a tool to provide price transparency, or a tool to test soils. But agriculture in Kenya is not a product problem first. It is a coordination problem. And coordination in this part of the world has historically been achieved through cooperatives.

Consider the mechanics: a dairy cooperative does not need to acquire users. Its members are locked in through ownership. It aggregates milk daily, processes it, negotiates prices, and disburses payments. In many cases, it extends credit against future deliveries, effectively functioning as both market maker and lender. Repayments are deducted at source, tied to milk deliveries, reducing default risk without the need for aggressive collections.

By contrast, many ag-tech marketplaces struggle with the basics: inconsistent supply, side-selling, weak buyer demand, and thin margins. To compensate, they subsidise logistics or offer incentives, burning through capital in the hope that scale will eventually fix structural inefficiencies.

Cooperatives took a different path by solving for structure first, before scaling.

Patient capital

There is a deeper lesson here, one that speaks to capital itself. Kenya’s cooperative and SACCO ecosystem controls over a trillion shillings ($7.7 billion) in assets. It is one of the largest pools of locally mobilised capital in the country. But unlike venture funding, this capital is not episodic. It is continuous, built from small, regular contributions: milk proceeds deducted daily, savings deposited weekly, dividends reinvested annually.

It is patient capital.

On the other hand, ag-techs are wired for speed. Fundraising cycles dictate growth expectations. Expansion is prioritised over consolidation, and sometimes unit economics are deferred in favour of market capture. This works in sectors where marginal costs fall quickly and demand scales predictably. In Kenya, agriculture is not one of those sectors.

Farming is seasonal, fragmented, and exposed to external shocks. Scaling too fast in this environment does not just create inefficiency; it also creates fragility.

Cooperatives, for all their flaws, internalised this long ago. They grow slowly because their members cannot afford failure, reinvest because external capital is scarce, and prioritise resilience because volatility is a given.



What can ag-techs pick from farmers’ cooperatives and SACCOs?

Some of the most promising signals are already emerging at the edges. SACCOs are digitising, integrating mobile money, and partnering with fintechs to modernise their operations. What was once paper-based is becoming a digitised network.

Instead of building parallel systems, startups can plug into existing ones. A single farmers’ cooperative can provide immediate access to thousands of farmers, with built-in trust, governance structures, and financial histories. Distribution, the hardest problem in ag-tech, becomes easier when you are not starting from zero.

More importantly, the economics begin to change. Customer acquisition costs decline. Loan default risk is shared and enforced through existing structures. Data becomes more useful when tied to delivery histories, repayment behaviour, and group dynamics, not just individual inputs.

This makes the case for a hybrid model. An ag-tech platform does not need to own the farmer relationship; it can enhance it. Credit can be issued through SACCO structures, with startups improving risk scoring using yield data and repayment histories. Market linkages can be coordinated through cooperatives, while technology improves price discovery and logistics planning. Input financing can be tied to aggregated demand, lowering costs and improving margins.

In this model, technology amplifies the trust already built by the cooperative structure.

There is also a more radical possibility. What if ag-tech startups themselves borrowed from cooperative principles, not necessarily in structure, but in capital formation and distribution? Value shared among participants. Growth is financed internally where possible. Communities benefiting directly from success. These ideas are foundational to how rural economies in Kenya have functioned for decades, yet they are largely absent from startup thinking.

Part of the reason is cultural. Venture-backed startups are designed for exits. Cooperatives are designed for continuity. One optimises for returns; the other for stability. Bridging these two logics is not straightforward, but it may be necessary.

Future of the Kenyan farmer

The future of Kenyan agriculture will be built by integrating existing systems with technologies that make them work better. The risk for ag-tech founders is not that they will fail to innovate, but that they will innovate in the wrong place, solving problems that have already been addressed while ignoring the deeper constraints that cooperatives have spent decades navigating.

Kenya’s agricultural economy already has the rails in place. They are not perfect, but they are trusted, embedded, and already scaled.

The future of Kenyan ag-tech will come from founders who plug into these systems rather than rebuild them.

Adonijah Ndege

Senior Reporter, TechCabal

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