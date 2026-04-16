👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Kenya gives credit where it’s due

Image Source: Zikoko Memes

Nigeria’s Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), the authority that keeps the records of companies and businesses operating in the country, has confirmed a security breach that allowed unauthorised access to parts of its system.

“Appropriate containment measures have been implemented, and additional safeguards are in place,” the CAC said in a statement on Wednesday.

What is CAC doing about it? The Commission has further told users and stakeholders to monitor their records on the CAC portal and “remain cautious” of suspicious data requests or communications.It also claimed that it activated response protocols and brought in the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the IT sector regulator, and other partners to investigate.

A graveyard of security breaches: Cybersecurity incidents are becoming more common across Nigeria and Africa. In March, Nigerian payment processing firm, Remita, and tier-2 commercial lender, Sterling Bank, were allegedly breached. October 2025 had the biggest healthcare incident with Kenya’s M-TIBA data breach, where hackers published siphoned patient records on public Telegram channels. Between 2019 and 2025, Africa lost more than $3 billion to cybercrime, according to INTERPOL.

So, what now? Regulators across the continent are fighting hard. In April 2025, Zambia split its cyber law into a Cyber Security Act governing security service providers and a Cyber Crimes Act dealing with offences and penalties. In the same month, South Africa’s Information Regulator mandated companies to log breaches through an online reporting portal and must state what happened, what data was involved, what they are doing to contain it, and what individuals should do to protect themselves. In Kenya, operators are mandated to alert data controllers of potential data breaches within 48 hours, even if the full facts are not yet in.

Yet, the cyber-threats are not slowing down, so defences have to catch up.